Single-game tickets are on sale for Virginia Tech Women’s basketball’s 2022-23 season

Under the leadership of head coach Kenny Brooks and boasting a Talented roster headlined by the reigning ACC Player of the Year Elizabeth Kitley the Virginia Tech Women’s basketball program looks to continue its rise up the national rankings, following back-to-back trips to the NCAA Tournament.

Tech fans can start making plans to cheer on the Hokies this season, as single-game tickets and packages are on sale now for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

Tech will play a number of marquee games at home this winter, highlighted by contests against Notre Dame, North Carolina, Louisville, NC State and Nebraska. Season ticket packages are still available and offer the best value in comparison to single game tickets.

Fan 4-Pack ticket packages are available for every home game and come with four general admission tickets for just $32. This offer is perfect for groups and families who want to attend a game or two and maximize their money.

Want to be there for the home opener and watch Virginia Tech raise its latest NCAA Tournament banner into the rafters? Purchase the Back-2-Back Pack that includes two tickets to the Hokies’ game against Mount Saint Mary’s at 5 pm ET on Monday, Nov. 7, along with one (1) Tech-branded car coaster per package, for just $20.

Cheer on both Tech squads with the ACC/Big Ten Challenge Bundle, a package that includes two tickets to watch the men’s basketball team against Minnesota on Monday, Nov. 28, and the Women’s basketball team takes on Nebraska on Thursday, Dec. 1. This package is available for just $40.

Single game tickets are available for $10 for adults and $5 for youth (ages 18 and under).