Single-game tickets are now on sale for nonconference men’s basketball games

Coming off an NCAA tournament appearance and ACC Tournament title, Virginia Tech men’s basketball single-game tickets are now available for the much-anticipated 2022-23 home slate. The current on-sale window includes tickets to all non-conference home games.

Hokie Scholarship Fund donors, as of March 31, 2022, will have exclusive access to these tickets with the on-sale for the top 3 membership levels beginning at 10 am ET, and at noon for all other Hokie Scholarship Fund donors. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 2 pm Inventory is limited and many games are expected to sell out.

As previously announced, all conference home games, except break games against Clemson and NC State, have sold out. The limited remaining Inventory for these two matchups will go on sale on Tuesday, Nov. 29, with Hokie Scholarship Fund donors as of March 31, 2022 receiving first priority.

Additional Offers

Fan 4-Packs Fan 4-Packs return in 2022-23 with options for 7 of the Hokies’ 16 home games. Option 1 – 4 tickets for $40 to any of the following home games: Delaware State, Lehigh, William & Mary, Charleston Southern, or Grambling State Option 2 – 4 tickets for $80 to any of the following home games: Minnesota or Dayton

2 for $22 Celebrate the Hokies’ home opener with this 2 for $22 ticket package! Each package includes two tickets plus two Commemorative tumblers that can be claimed prior to tipoff on Nov. 7.

ACC/B1G Challenge Bundle Receive admission to two games for the price of one! This ACC/B1G challenge package includes two tickets for $40 and provides two admissions to both the Men’s ACC/B1G Challenge game against Minnesota on Nov. 28 and the Women’s ACC/B1G Challenge game versus Nebraska on Dec. 1.



Group Tickets

A limited number of group tickets are available for non-conference men’s basketball games. To learn more about how you can make your group outing to Cassell Coliseum a memorable experience.

Hokie Kids’ Club Games

As a benefit of being a Maroon Level Hokie Kids’ Club member, complimentary tickets will be available to two home men’s basketball games this season. The selected games will be Saturday, Dec. 17 versus Grambling State and Wednesday, Jan. 4 vs. Clemson. Members at the Maroon level should expect to receive specific claiming instructions via email in November.

Student Tickets

Thanks to the tremendous support of the Virginia Tech student body, men’s basketball student season tickets have sold out yet again, selling out during the Spring 2022 on-sale period for returning students. Learn more about the complimentary single-game ticket Lottery for men’s basketball.