Single-Game Preview for England vs. Senegal

The second of Yahoo’s two single-game slates Sunday presents a contest with quite a bit of familiar English Premier League Talent between England and Senegal. The Brits are a heavy favorite to win Outright at almost 63 percent, but Senegal also have their sights set on making a deep run. The implied goal total for this contest is approximately two-and-a-half, so oddsmakers anticipate an average amount of scoring opportunities. Senegal met expectations during the knockout round, defeating both Qatar and Ecuador while falling to the Dutch. Meanwhile, England appears a well-oiled machine having drawn scoreless with the USA between two convincing victories over Iran (6-2) and Wales (3-0).

For detailed stats and odds, check out theDFS Fantasy Soccer: England vs. Senegal Cheat Sheet

CASH GAME STRATEGY

Any contest featuring the Three Lions must first consider striker Harry Kane ($30), as he’s typically the odds-on favorite to score a goal and is just +115 to score Sunday. Kane is reportedly back to full health following a minor ankle knock and recorded an assist across just 58 minutes in his squad’s most recent Clash with Wales. Considering he came off pretty early in that one with the opportunity to rest and train this week, there’s a good chance he goes the full 90 in a win-or-go-home situation. I wouldn’t recommend fading Kane, as he’s on the prowl for his first World Cup goal this year and is rarely denied when playing inspired for his country. On the other side of the ball, Ismaila Sarr ($26) and Famara Diedhiou ($22) have shouldered most of Senegal’s scoring volume in the absence of Sadio Mane. Sarr will command occasional corner-kick duties while both are +450 to score. With that in mind, I’m fine taking either player knowing you’re paying a premium for some set-piece exposure in Sarr (who also converted a penalty against Ecuador).

The rest of England’s forwards are a bit of a toss-up, as it’s anyone’s guess who starts out on the wing amongst Raheem Sterling ($27), Marcus Rashford ($25), Bukayo Saka ($23), Phil Foden ($22) and Mason Mount ($19). Given the wealth of riches, manager Gareth Southgate has rotated his portfolio of forwards throughout the tournament and will only be able to start two or three of the players listed above. Rashford is perhaps in the best current form of all, having scored three goals in as many matches during the group stage and demonstrating why he’s such a valuable asset to Manchester United. Rashford and Mount stand out to me as the best value in this talented pool. I’ve also recommended rostering Jude Bellingham ($26) throughout this tournament and am returning to the well Sunday for some guaranteed points in the middle of the lineup.

With respect to some of the more value-oriented options in the midfield, Monaco’s Ismail Jakobs ($14) has commanded the lion’s share of set-piece duties for Senegal and is nearly a must-start at the price. The 23-year-old Jakobs has certainly made a name for himself with his box-to-box quality and work ethic throughout this tournament, and he’ll continue to be a compelling Fantasy option. For England, Luke Shaw ($17) and Kieran Trippier ($16) both get forward indiscriminately and are two of the best Offensive full-backs in the game. I prefer the two English full-backs, provided each start, over Chelsea centre-half Kalidou Koulibaly ($18) who caught Lightning in a bottle with a goal in his last start.

TOURNAMENT STRATEGY

Considering many lineups will “Superstar” Kane without a second thought, Bellingham is an intriguing option for that slot should you wish to pivot from the herd. Bellingham is an elite two-way player with the freedom and creativity to score Fantasy points all over the pitch. They tallied England’s first goal but was held in check by a stingy USA squad. At +450 to score, he’s not a guarantee to find the back of the net but is rather assured to stack up passes and Peripherals while playing the full 90. One could do far Worse than collecting 1.6x points from the holding midfielder and hoping he’s the beneficiary of a Kane assist.

Alternatively, Senegal have the Talent to surprise an unproven World Cup Squad like England and turn this Matchup into a defensive battle. In the event of a low-scoring slugfest, I don’t mind starting both Keepers while throwing a bit of a dart at whom you believe will score. A Senegal stack isn’t necessarily the most exciting play given that it implies a lower-scoring affair, but a lineup with Sarr, Diedhiou, Koulibaly, Jordan Pickford ($18) and Edouard Mendy ($16) fits the budget like a glove and could Smash in a 1-0 or 1-1 result.