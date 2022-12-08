Simpsonville Arts Center to host ‘Handcrafted Pottery and Fused Glass’ exhibit

“Handcrafted Pottery and Fused Glass” will open Dec. 12 at the Simpsonville Arts Center.

The exhibit, featuring artists Karen E. Bressi of Generous Earth Pottery and Anne Moore of Simpsonville’s No. 3 Pottery, will be on display at 110 Academy St. in Simpsonville through Feb. 13.

Bressi produces a variety of Pottery and fused-glass pieces, including Whimsical Christmas trees, birch trees and nightlights, while Moore is a ceramist who creates functional and artistic Pottery with vibrant, saturated colors, said statements provided by the Arts Center.

“I am a big fan of this exhibit because I have always admired how someone can take a lump of clay or random pieces of glass and turn it into a work of art,” said Melissa Sturgis, manager of the Simpsonville Arts Center. “It brings me such Joy to wander the Lobby Gallery and see all the Pottery and glass artwork — knowing they were all created right here in Simpsonville. I really hope people in the community take the time to come over to the Simpsonville Arts Center and experience this beautiful exhibit of handcrafted Pottery and glass.”

Simpsonville Arts Center will host an art opening event from 6 pm-8 pm on Dec. 12 to celebrate this new collection.

For more information, visit facebook.com/simpsonvilleartscenter.