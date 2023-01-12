SIMPSON: “I’M HAPPY TO GET THE GOAL” – News

Huddersfield Town striker reflects on scoring his first goal in blue and white for the B Team

– Tyreece Simpson plays 60 minutes

– First goal since sustaining his knee injury

– Huddersfield Town striker discusses his goals for the future

Playing the first 60 minutes of our B Team Central League game vs Fleetwood Town, Simpson scored his first goal at Huddersfield Town after recently coming back from an injury that kept him out since he arrived in the summer transfer window.

This game saw Simpson score his first goal in blue and white stripes as he put Town’s B Team in the lead after they went 1-0 down.

Reflecting on the match, his performance and what his goals are, our striker said:

“It was nice to get more minutes in my legs – obviously I need it after being out for such a long while. I got 45 minutes last weekend and now 60 minutes today, so I’m just building up my match fitness and hopefully next time I can get 70-80 minutes and then after that I feel like I will be ready.

“I felt good in the 60 minutes I played, I felt sharp; it was a difficult game in the [cold and rainy] conditions but I felt good.

“It was my first goal for the club. I probably should have had two, but I think the second effort probably redeemed that first chance.

“As a striker I’m still angry with myself that I’m not coming away with two goals, and in an open game like that I could probably even have got more than that, but I’m happy to get the goal.

“My goals for the season are to get my first first-team goal, which I came close to last weekend but I hit the bar; playing more minutes for the first team, as many minutes as possible with a few starts in there. I think if I work to get more starts and gain confidence after scoring today, then the goals will come.

“It’s nice to play with Kyle Hudlin to be fair. Obviously, we don’t know much about each other, but we trained on Tuesday for the first time together, and there’s a little connection there, which helped going into the game. It was nice to play with someone with attributes like that and similar to my attributes as well.

“We’re just working off each other’s movements: if he came short I went long, if he span in behind I came short, so we were just working off each other’s movements really.”

