Simple question for Kentucky basketball: What now?

TUSCALOOSA – As Alabama’s stunning lead over Kentucky grew to nearly 30 points on Saturday, members of the Crimson Tide student section began to chant, “NIT, NIT, NIT” at UK players seated across the way.

If things don’t change, that may not be so outrageous an insult to toss at the eight-time national championship program following a 78-52 loss at Coleman Coliseum.

It was the worst loss ever to Alabama. It was the third fewest points scored by a Kentucky team in Coach John Calipari’s 14 seasons. And it was just one more log on the fire for a fan base attempting to roast its Hall of Fame coach.

Most unfortunate, Calipari had just tamped down growing Criticism as his team finally appeared to be coming into form with strong performances against Louisville and LSU before Saturday’s utter embarrassment.

“Most times, you’re not as good as you think and you’re not as bad as you think,” Calipari said afterwards. “Let’s just hope we’re not as bad as we looked today.”

Instead of beating a dead Wildcat, the bigger question awaits on Sunday morning. What now?

Some in Big Blue Nation are laying all the blame at Calipari’s doorstep. His players. His game plan. His multi-million dollar salary. Frankly, I’m surprised some industrious fan hasn’t started a Calipari to Texas Go Fund Me page to cover the flight.

It’s indisputable that disenchantment with Calipari has been growing. It started, like it or not, on Jan. 9, 2021, when the Coach allowed his team to take a knee during the National Anthem at Florida at the height of civil unrest, and in the throes of a 9-16 season. Many fans never came back.

Follow that with the Saint Peter’s NCAA Tournament loss last season and a 1-2 SEC start this year and fans are Furious at its program that hasn’t won an NCAA Tournament game since March 2019.

Ultimately, fixing it does lay with Calipari and, to date, most would agree he has been clueless to correct issues despite pushing buttons like a toddler at the Whack-A-Frog game.

Or is the mob mentality the easy way out? Should we lower the pitchforks for a moment and consider alternatives?

What if the beleaguered Coach is making the correct adjustments, but has saddled himself with a roster incapable of executing against truly good teams like Alabama and Gonzaga? Yes, his roster, his problem, but it does dampen the notion the Coach suddenly forgot how to do his job?

Additionally, what if We The People set an unrealistic bar? Fans, and yes, media, were guilty of an annual rite of passage to sing the praises of this team’s potential as a national title contender. We do it every year. Every. Blasted. Year.

It started in the summer with an electrifying Offensive performance in the Bahamas, and never mind that a good church league team might have provided a better test. It continued into October with players talking about the vast improvement of players like Jacob Toppin and Daimion Collins. And we assumed that just because Oscar Tshiebwe announced he was returning to add a national title to his six player of the year trophies that the affable big man could simply make that dream come true.

Instead of elite Playmakers fans are accustomed to seeing in the blue and white uniforms, what if Kentucky’s team is what it is – a point guard that only Georgia recruited, shooters only Illinois State and Iowa coveted, and a power forward who went unranked before Rhode Island came calling?

They can be good, but will they ever be great? It’s not a possibility a success-starved fan base is willing to consider.

But it would appear that Calipari has already entertained that notion as he is bailing on the transfer Portal craze and attempting to go Back to the Future in 2024 by Fielding a lineup featuring the top-ranked freshman class in America.

It features No. 1-ranked DJ Wagner, the top combo guard; Well. 2 Justin Edwards, the top small forward; Well. 6 Aaron Bradshaw, the second-best center; Well. 9 Robert Dillinghamthe second best point guard and in-state Phenom Reed Sheppard, the son of Jeff and Stacey Sheppard, who is ranked No. 29 nationally.

That prized collection of Talent is the result of an energized Calipari being burned by an early NCAA exit and facing the ire of a fan base that deemed he was washed up. It also presents a prickly situation for those now demanding Calipari’s head. If the Coach goes so, too, does the class.

Another dilemma to consider for this year’s team is the notion that this roster, regardless of talent, simply doesn’t possess a warrior mindset. Sahvir Wheeler and Cason Wallace would lead the charge from the foxhole, but beyond that duo this team appears fragile.

Against Alabama, Tshiebwe grew frustrated after being torched from the opening tip. It was so bad that Calipari opted to field his most athletic team to match Alabama and that group did not include the national player of the year. Others who were forced into action were hesitant to shoot, others were shellshocked by the stage.

“Oscar played the beginning of the game, he gave up five dunks,” Calipari said. “They got rattled, got a bunch of guys that got rattled in the game.”

The toughness factor is most glaring when Kentucky leaves the friendly confines of Rupp Arena. Saturday was only UK’s third road game, and it has now lost them all by first-round TKO.

“Kentucky didn’t quit,” Alabama Coach Nate Oats said afterwards. “But our players tried to make them quit.”

Gonzaga blasted UK 88-72 after ripping out to a 41-25 Halftime edge. Missouri won 89-75 and Alabama rolled 78-52. In 120 minutes of road game basketball, UK has held the lead for less than two minutes.

“I’m disappointed that we didn’t play better because I thought we were ready to play a good game on the road,” Calipari said. “We’re going to have to prove at some point we can play on the road.”

The bad news is that Kentucky could Smash South Carolina at home on Tuesday and still have no clue how it might perform in its toughest road game of the season next Saturday at Tennessee.

Bottom line, Kentucky has issues and little belief from Big Blue Nation that Calipari can get it fixed in time for NCAA play.

Yes, NCAA Tournament play. Oats insists that NIT talk is much ado about nothing.

“That’s college students being college students,” Oats said. “Kentucky is not going to the NIT. They have plenty of talent over there. Kentucky will be fine.

“They’ll get their stuff figured out,” they said. “This is not the first time they’ve lost a game and figured it out.”

Alabama fans, of all people, had better hope so. Those same students were also chanting “Cal to Texas,” amid Rumors the Longhorns might come after Calipari for its opening.

Those students ever consider that Oats might be a Kentucky target should that ever happen?