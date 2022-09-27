Simone Fontecchio: ‘My goal is to prove that I am an NBA player’ / News

Simone Fontecchio’s goal is to prove that he is an NBA player.

Simone Fontecchio, who comes off a great EuroBasket, is already in Utah, where he is preparing for his NBA debut.

Simone Fontecchio Position: SF Age: 26 Height: 203 cm Weight: 95 kg Place of birth: Pescara, Italy

The Italian, who attended the Utah Jazz media day on Monday, shared his thoughts on the impressive summer that saw him become an NBA player and represent his country at the EuroBasket.

“It’s been an amazing summer. The contract from Jazz was like a dream come true,” said Fontecchio.

“I wanted to play in the NBA since childhood, it was a long journey to this moment, which sometimes seemed unattainable. It will take a lot of learning, but I am ready and motivated.

“The European Championship was a great experience. Especially playing in the group stage in front of your own crowd. Unfortunately, we lost to France in the quarter-finals, but it was a step forward for our national team,” Fontecchio reflected on the EuroBasket.

The Italian, who took a step forward every year, revealed that he really started dreaming about the NBA at the Tokyo Olympics.

“In the last 2-3 years, I felt that I have grown a lot both as a player and as a person. I became a father, then I started competing abroad. Last year, at the Olympic Games, I felt that maybe I could play in the NBA,” said the 26-year-old player.

Fontecchio did not shy away from saying that his main goal is to establish himself in the strongest league in the world.

“I hope to stay here as long as possible. First of all, my goal is to prove that I am an NBA player. And then to continue my career here for as long as possible,” Fontecchio Revealed his goals.