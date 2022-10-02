Simone Fontecchio is the NBA

Adjusting to the NBA is not always easy as new Utah Jazz swingman Simone Fontecchio is finding out.

According to Tony Jones of The Athletic, Fonetcchio is trying to find his place in the early days of Jazz training camp.

Simone Fontecchio: the transition is difficult but I’m getting used to it. I’m getting to know the guys and guys are getting to know me but this week has been good — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) October 1, 2022

Simone Fontecchio will be Entering his first season in the NBA. The 26-year-old signed a two-year, $6.5 million deal with the Utah Jazz this off-season. The Italian native has been playing for his country’s national team since he was 16 and he played in the 2020 Olympics when Italy reached the quarterfinals.

His most recent performance on the national stage came just a few weeks ago at Eurobasket 2022. Fontecchio emerged as one of the tournament’s best players. He showed Jazz fans a glimpse of what he’s capable of. They averaged 19.4 points per game and shot 45.1 percent from three-point range.

Fontecchio has always been a good wing with size who can play both shooting guard and small forward. He’s been a consistent three-point shooter off the catch but at Eurobasket he showed an ability to create off the dribble. He’s had a ten-year professional career, all in Italy, after declining to play high school and college basketball in the United States earlier in his career.

The Jazz are a team on the rebuild this season after trading franchise cornerstones Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. Nothing is set in stone so far in training camp. With the Jazz looking to prioritize younger players, the opportunity for consistent playing time should be there for Fontecchio this year.