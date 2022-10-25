Simone Fontecchio Buries Three Triples For First NBA Points

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio drilled a trio of three-pointers for his first points as an NBA player during Utah’s game against the Houston Rockets.

The Rockets Hosted the Jazz at Toyota Center on Monday, October 24.

With 11:46 remaining in the fourth quarter, Fontecchio buried a 24-foot triple for his first bucket.

At the 9:37 mark, the Italian forward drilled another three.

Less than a minute later, the NBA rookie hit a 27-footer to cut Houston’s lead to 88-84.

Monday’s contest was Fontecchio’s second time stepping on an NBA court. He played in Utah’s season-opening win over the Denver Nuggets and was scoreless in one minute of action.

Midway through the final quarter, the forward had nine points on 3-6 shooting, including 3-5 from distance. He added two rebounds during his first nine minutes on the hardwood.

The Jazz signed the Italian standout in July.

The Italian wing stands 6-foot-7-inches and averaged 11.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists while shooting 45 percent from the floor and 41 percent from the three-point line last season with Baskonia in Spain.

Fontecchio has also played for Alba Berlin in Germany and has been a regular member of the Italian National Team.

Utah’s game against Houston is broadcast on AT&T SportsNet, NBA League Pass, and KSL Sports Zone.

Jazz vs. Rockets

On paper, the Jazz game against the Rockets was set to be the easiest of their three-game road trip.

However, after two overtimes, and a late flight to Houston from New Orleans, the Rockets may present a tougher test than expected.

Houston has yet to win a game this season, but battled hard against the Atlanta Hawks and Memphis Grizzlies before a blowout loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Second-year guard Jalen Green has taken a big step in his game for Houston averaging 23.7 points per game over the first three outings while shooting a blazing 47 percent from the three-point line.

Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 19.0 points per game and is shooting 53 percent from beyond the arc.

The Rockets are one of the least experienced teams in the league but are loaded with Lottery Talent and have the remaining advantage over the Jazz who are playing their third game in four nights, including back-to-back overtime games.

