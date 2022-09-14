SimGolf swings into Peterstown with simulated golf experience

PETERSTOWN (WVDN) – A new business in Peterstown is providing the area with advanced simulated golfing experiences. Whether you are an advanced golfer or a newbie, owner Justin Page says there is something for everyone at SimGolf.

Prior to opening a few weeks ago, the new business began as nothing more than an idea. In regards to what initially sparked the idea, Page said, “I realized there was no driving range or golf simulator in the area to practice. It was something I would like to have myself, and I knew other people would want something like this too.”

According to Page, the golf simulator company offers close to 1,600 real-world courses and a virtual driving range.

Additionally, they offer “some of the most advanced golf simulating equipment on the market for a very affordable price,” Page said.

Those prices are $25 per hour and $15 per half hour for up to four people per simulator. They do not charge per person. Page noted that first-time visitors get 30 extra minutes free.

The simulated golfing experience at SimGolf is available to all ages and skill levels.

There is no need to have any experience in computers or the game of golf to enjoy a day at this business. Page noted that “there is no need to know how to operate a computer or any kind of specialized equipment.

“All you have to do is swing a golf club,” said Page.

Every business begins not only with an idea but with a goal or desire. Page said his favorite part of running the golf simulation company is, “my love for golf and being able to be around other folks who love golf. I’m able to run a business based on a Hobby I love.”

He also spoke about his favorite moment of owning SimGolf at this juncture.

“So far, it’s been meeting like-minded folks who love golf. Being able to use such great equipment whenever I want doesn’t hurt either,” he said.

Although SimGolf already offers a wide array of course options, Page said they hope to add local courses to the list in the near future.

Additionally, he said, “if we remain successful, we hope to become a golf shop that sells and customizes golf equipment.”

The location where someone decides to open a business is often as meaningful as the business itself. For Page, Peterstown is his hometown and the community he hopes to serve with his company for many years to come.

“Peterstown is where I grew up and where I’ve lived most of my life. We have a lot of avid golfers who weren’t able to improve their game without driving nearly an hour to the closest driving range. By staying in Peterstown, we’re able to serve the community I’ve been a part of forever,” he said.

SimGolf is located at 1830 Seneca Trail S in Peterstown. For more information, visit them on Facebook under SimGolf LLC or send an email to simgolfwv[email protected] To book a tee time, call 304-753-2013 or go online to www.simgolfwv.com.