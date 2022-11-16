Simeon Wilcher to make it official with UNC Basketball

After committing to Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program last October, five-star combo guard Simeon Wilcher is set to make it official with the Tar Heels.

Wilcher will sign his National Letter of Intent on Tuesday, solidifying his plans to join fellow 2023 commit Zayden High in Chapel Hill next fall.

The Roselle, New Jersey native is the No. 19 rated Recruit in the class of join 2023 and the No. 4 combo guard in the country, according to 247Sports.

Wilcher chose the Tar Heels over the likes of Oregon, Ohio State, and Nebraska.

