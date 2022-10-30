Simas Lukosius Dominates in Butler exhibition win

INDIANAPOLIS — Back on the Hinkle Fieldhouse sideline for the first time in 21 years, Butler men’s basketball Coach Thad Matta had no time for waxing poetic about his return.

Simas Lukosius Dominates in Butler exhibition win

Matta made one point clear, these Bulldogs — himself included — are not content with being a lovable group of tryhards. Despite being picked to finish eighth out of 11 Big East teams, Matta expects his squad to compete in the conference. Butler showed glimpses of promise during Saturday’s 75-65 exhibition win over, but Matta knows the Bulldogs have a long way to go if they want to reach the top of the league.

“I wish we would have played better so I’d feel better,” Matta said of his return to Hinkle. “I’m not happy right now in terms of, our expectations are higher than how we played tonight. … We have to play better basketball. We’ve got to play better team basketball. We’ve got to be tougher. We can’t be a feel-good team. There’s no ifs, ands or buts about that.”

DJ Hughes and Simas Lukosius were the first players off the bench. Myles Tate, Pierce Thomas and Connor Turnbull also received playing time. Transfers Jalen Thomas and Ali Ali, and senior center John-Michael Mulloy did not play due to various injuries.

Here are three observations from Butler’s exhibition win over Tiffin.

Simas Lukosius stars in the second half

Butler Bulldogs guard Simas Lukosius (41) works a possession during the second half of the game Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Providence edged Butler in overtime for the win, 71-70.

Tiffin guard Carius Keys’ 3-pointer turned Butler’s seven-point first-half lead into a one-point deficit with 16:49 left in the game, but sophomore guard Simas Lukosius made sure the Bulldogs didn’t trail again.

The 6-7 guard put Butler back on top with a driving layup on the next possession. Former Purdue guard Eric Hunter Jr. drove and kicked to Lukosius for a 3, putting Butler up four, but Lukosius was just getting started.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button