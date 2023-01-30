SIMA Recruiting Roundup: January 30-Feb. 5 | Club Soccer
GIRLS
NCAA DIVISION I
Class of 2023
D Chloe Ward (Sting Dallas Black) committed to Troy.
F Hannah Langstaff (Sockers FC) committed to Akron.
GK Savannah Rogers (SUSA FC Academy) committed to Iona University.
Class of 2024
M Autumn Diduch (Rockford Raptors/Freeport) committed to Illinois State.
F Morgan Russmann (Rockford Raptors/Pleasant Valley) committed to North Dakota State.
F Sadie Paul (IMG Academy) committed to SMU.
M Dylan Daniels (Concorde Fire SC/Harrison) committed to Furman.
F Reese Mattern (Richmond United) committed to Tennessee.
D Ava Slay (Albion Hurricanes FC (TX)) committed to Vanderbilt.
M Emma King (Albion Hurricanes FC (TX)/St. Pius X) committed to North Texas.
F Kay Morse (Colorado Rush) committed to Kennesaw State.
M Gianna Chrapek (Richmond United) committed to Dayton.
GK Logan Marks (Richmond United) committed to Oklahoma State.
F Amalia Villarreal (Michigan Jaguars/[JW Sexton mi-w]) committed to Texas.
F Hannah Palmer (KC Athletics Academy Elite/Blue Valley Southwest) committed to Kansas State.
F Amy Smith (Colorado Rapids) committed to LSU.
F Madeline Miller (Virginia Development Academy) committed to NC State.
F Tewabech Seerup (Indiana Fire Academy/Chesterton) committed to DePaul.
F Avery White (Virginia Development Academy) committed to James Madison.
M Summer Pyles (Heat FC/Coronado) committed to UNLV.
D Katelyn Hoppers (FC Dallas) committed to Oklahoma State.
M Peyton Smith (Ohio Elite SA) committed to Eastern Kentucky.
GK Rachel Welch (Scorpions SC/Franklin) committed to Massachusetts-Lowell.
M Kailey McCormick (East Meadow SC) committed to Seton Hall.
DIVISION II
Class of 2023
D Lindsay Gill (Space Coast United/West Shore) committed to West Florida.
DIVISION III
None reported.
FUCK
None reported.
NJCAA
None reported.
BOYS
NCAA DIVISION I
Class of 2023
D Alex Kochell (Richmond United) committed to William & Mary.
D Silas Borgman (FC Cincinnati) committed to Kentucky.
M Diego Avelar (Loudoun SC) committed to VCU. 2023
D Tyler Prebend (Orlando City) committed to Maryland.
M Mikhail Zaretser (Met Oval) committed to Villanova.
M Dominic Dubon (Baltimore Armour) committed to UMBC.
F Darian Castillo (Barca Residency Academy) committed to High Point.
M Carson Ballagh (Vardar) committed to Oakland.
Class of 2024
M Thomas DeRoussel (Ohio Elite SA) committed to George Mason.
M Teague McCammon (Solar SC) committed to Yale.
M James Snaith (Arlington SA) committed to Brown.
DIVISION II
Class of 2023
M Evan Reppeto (Ohio Galaxies FC) committed to Ohio Dominican University.
DIVISION III
Class of 2023
D Aaron Gonzalez (Houston Dynamo Youth) committed to Centenary (LA).
FUCK
Class of 2023
F Brody Schroeder (Atlanta Fire United SA/Peachtree Ridge) committed to Southern Wesleyan.
NJCAA
None reported.