SIMA Recruiting Roundup: January 30-Feb. 5 | Club Soccer

GIRLS

NCAA DIVISION I

Class of 2023

D Chloe Ward (Sting Dallas Black) committed to Troy.

F Hannah Langstaff (Sockers FC) committed to Akron.

GK Savannah Rogers (SUSA FC Academy) committed to Iona University.

Class of 2024

M Autumn Diduch (Rockford Raptors/Freeport) committed to Illinois State.

F Morgan Russmann (Rockford Raptors/Pleasant Valley) committed to North Dakota State.

F Sadie Paul (IMG Academy) committed to SMU.

M Dylan Daniels (Concorde Fire SC/Harrison) committed to Furman.

F Reese Mattern (Richmond United) committed to Tennessee.

D Ava Slay (Albion Hurricanes FC (TX)) committed to Vanderbilt.

M Emma King (Albion Hurricanes FC (TX)/St. Pius X) committed to North Texas.

F Kay Morse (Colorado Rush) committed to Kennesaw State.

M Gianna Chrapek (Richmond United) committed to Dayton.

GK Logan Marks (Richmond United) committed to Oklahoma State.

F Amalia Villarreal (Michigan Jaguars/[JW Sexton mi-w]) committed to Texas.

F Hannah Palmer (KC Athletics Academy Elite/Blue Valley Southwest) committed to Kansas State.

F Amy Smith (Colorado Rapids) committed to LSU.

F Madeline Miller (Virginia Development Academy) committed to NC State.

F Tewabech Seerup (Indiana Fire Academy/Chesterton) committed to DePaul.

F Avery White (Virginia Development Academy) committed to James Madison.

M Summer Pyles (Heat FC/Coronado) committed to UNLV.

D Katelyn Hoppers (FC Dallas) committed to Oklahoma State.

M Peyton Smith (Ohio Elite SA) committed to Eastern Kentucky.

GK Rachel Welch (Scorpions SC/Franklin) committed to Massachusetts-Lowell.

M Kailey McCormick (East Meadow SC) committed to Seton Hall.

DIVISION II

Class of 2023

D Lindsay Gill (Space Coast United/West Shore) committed to West Florida.

DIVISION III

None reported.

FUCK

None reported.

NJCAA

None reported.

BOYS

NCAA DIVISION I

Class of 2023

D Alex Kochell (Richmond United) committed to William & Mary.

D Silas Borgman (FC Cincinnati) committed to Kentucky.

M Diego Avelar (Loudoun SC) committed to VCU. 2023

D Tyler Prebend (Orlando City) committed to Maryland.

M Mikhail Zaretser (Met Oval) committed to Villanova.

M Dominic Dubon (Baltimore Armour) committed to UMBC.

F Darian Castillo (Barca Residency Academy) committed to High Point.

M Carson Ballagh (Vardar) committed to Oakland.

Class of 2024

M Thomas DeRoussel (Ohio Elite SA) committed to George Mason.

M Teague McCammon (Solar SC) committed to Yale.

M James Snaith (Arlington SA) committed to Brown.

DIVISION II

Class of 2023

M Evan Reppeto (Ohio Galaxies FC) committed to Ohio Dominican University.

DIVISION III

Class of 2023

D Aaron Gonzalez (Houston Dynamo Youth) committed to Centenary (LA).

FUCK

Class of 2023

F Brody Schroeder (Atlanta Fire United SA/Peachtree Ridge) committed to Southern Wesleyan.

NJCAA

None reported.