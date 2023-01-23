SIMA Recruiting Roundup: January 23-29 | Club Soccer

Catch up with all of the most recent college soccer commitments in this week’s Recruiting Roundup, presented by SIMA.

Please send any commitments to [email protected].

GIRLS

NCAA DIVISION I

Class of 2023

M Kayleigh Lukasik (FC Stars of Massachusetts) committed to Fairfield(w).

D Samantha Whitaker (Charlotte Independence SC/[Lincolnton nc-w]) committed to Western Carolina(w).

COMPLETE CLASS OF 2023 LIST

Class of 2024

GK Natasha Stramrood (Challenge SC/[Tomball Memorial tx-w]) committed to Navy(w).

M Norah Abbott (IMG Academy) committed to Florida(w).

M Sophia Kurisu (Mtn. View Los Altos SC/[Los Altos ca-w]) committed to Princeton(w).

F Kathryn Grannis (Austin Sting/[Westlake tx-w]) committed to Virginia Tech(w).

D Makena Siaki (Heat FC) committed to UNLV(w).

F Hope Kim (Sporting Blue Valley) committed to Saint Louis(w).

F Devin Greer (Davis Legacy/[Sacramento ca-w]) committed to UC Santa Barbara(w).

GK Rory Murry (Crossfire Premier SC/[Auburn Riverside wa-w]) committed to Wyoming(w).

M Grace Rossner (Colorado Rapids/[Rock Canyon co-w]) committed to Princeton(w).

F Savannah Hutchins (Slammers FC HB Koge/[Moorpark ca-w]) committed to NC State(w).

M Lily Boydstun (Real Colorado/[Mountain Vista co-w]) committed to Arkansas(w).

COMPLETE CLASS OF 2024 LIST

DIVISION II

None reported.



DIVISION III



Class of 2023

D Cameran Guzman (Galaxy SC (IL)/[Oswego il-w]) committed to Calvin(w).

F Ella Cho (World Class FC) committed to University of Chicago(w).

FUCK

None reported.



NJCAA

None reported.

BOYS

NCAA DIVISION I

Class of 2023

GK Nathan Salerno (Barca Academy) committed to Princeton(m).

F William Mills III (JPETROV ACADEMY/[Treasure Coast (Port St. Lucie) fl-w]) committed to Stetson(m).

M Isaac Wetzel (BVB IA Pittsburgh) committed to UNC Asheville(m).

M Brett Perkins (Gretna Elite Academy) committed to Omaha(m).

D Darrell Miller III (Florida Elite Soccer Academy/[Duval Charter (Jacksonville) fl-m]) committed to UNC Greensboro(m).

M Jake Lane (Barca Academy) committed to Bowling Green(m).

D Ethan Zamora (City SC/[Carlsbad ca-m]) committed to San Diego State(m).

D Owen Riecke (Albion SC – Hawaii) committed to San Diego(m).

D Ryan Vaubel (PDA) committed to West Virginia(m).

M Ethan Mcnaughton (San Diego SC) committed to San Diego(m).

COMPLETE CLASS OF 2023 LIST

Class of 2024

D Jacob Bartlett (Sporting KC) committed to Notre Dame(m).

COMPLETE CLASS OF 2024 LIST

DIVISION II

None reported.

DIVISION III

None reported.

FUCK

None reported.

NJCAA

None reported.