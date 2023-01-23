SIMA Recruiting Roundup: January 23-29 | Club Soccer
Catch up with all of the most recent college soccer commitments in this week’s Recruiting Roundup, presented by SIMA.
GIRLS
NCAA DIVISION I
Class of 2023
M Kayleigh Lukasik (FC Stars of Massachusetts) committed to Fairfield(w).
D Samantha Whitaker (Charlotte Independence SC/[Lincolnton nc-w]) committed to Western Carolina(w).
Class of 2024
GK Natasha Stramrood (Challenge SC/[Tomball Memorial tx-w]) committed to Navy(w).
M Norah Abbott (IMG Academy) committed to Florida(w).
M Sophia Kurisu (Mtn. View Los Altos SC/[Los Altos ca-w]) committed to Princeton(w).
F Kathryn Grannis (Austin Sting/[Westlake tx-w]) committed to Virginia Tech(w).
D Makena Siaki (Heat FC) committed to UNLV(w).
F Hope Kim (Sporting Blue Valley) committed to Saint Louis(w).
F Devin Greer (Davis Legacy/[Sacramento ca-w]) committed to UC Santa Barbara(w).
GK Rory Murry (Crossfire Premier SC/[Auburn Riverside wa-w]) committed to Wyoming(w).
M Grace Rossner (Colorado Rapids/[Rock Canyon co-w]) committed to Princeton(w).
F Savannah Hutchins (Slammers FC HB Koge/[Moorpark ca-w]) committed to NC State(w).
M Lily Boydstun (Real Colorado/[Mountain Vista co-w]) committed to Arkansas(w).
DIVISION II
None reported.
DIVISION III
Class of 2023
D Cameran Guzman (Galaxy SC (IL)/[Oswego il-w]) committed to Calvin(w).
F Ella Cho (World Class FC) committed to University of Chicago(w).
None reported.
NJCAA
None reported.
BOYS
NCAA DIVISION I
Class of 2023
GK Nathan Salerno (Barca Academy) committed to Princeton(m).
F William Mills III (JPETROV ACADEMY/[Treasure Coast (Port St. Lucie) fl-w]) committed to Stetson(m).
M Isaac Wetzel (BVB IA Pittsburgh) committed to UNC Asheville(m).
M Brett Perkins (Gretna Elite Academy) committed to Omaha(m).
D Darrell Miller III (Florida Elite Soccer Academy/[Duval Charter (Jacksonville) fl-m]) committed to UNC Greensboro(m).
M Jake Lane (Barca Academy) committed to Bowling Green(m).
D Ethan Zamora (City SC/[Carlsbad ca-m]) committed to San Diego State(m).
D Owen Riecke (Albion SC – Hawaii) committed to San Diego(m).
D Ryan Vaubel (PDA) committed to West Virginia(m).
M Ethan Mcnaughton (San Diego SC) committed to San Diego(m).
Class of 2024
D Jacob Bartlett (Sporting KC) committed to Notre Dame(m).
DIVISION II
None reported.
DIVISION III
None reported.
None reported.
NJCAA
None reported.