SIMA Recruiting Roundup: January 16-22 | Club Soccer

GIRLS

NCAA DIVISION I

Class of 2023

F Tatum Coleman (FC Pride) committed to Valparaiso.

Class of 2024

M Hadley Linder (Real Colorado/Mountain Vista) committed to Wyoming.

M Maya Morey (SUSA FC Academy) committed to William & Mary.

D Hannah Phillips (AHFC) committed to North Texas.

M Annie Faraone (Bethesda SC) committed to Columbia.

F Aniya Face’s (Oklahoma Energy FC) committed to Tulsa.

M Carolyn Hinkle (Penn Fusion) committed to Buffalo.

M Caroline Spengler (Connecticut FC) committed to Georgetown.

F Grace Maddox (GSA/North Oconee) committed to Louisville.

M Gianna Delgado (PDA) committed to Rutgers.

DIVISION II

None reported.

DIVISION III



Class of 2023

D Tori Stevenson (Pittsburgh Riverhounds/Butler) committed to Grove City.

D Naomi Knight (Richmond United) committed to Mary Washington.

D Molly Heller (Lou Fusz SC/Nerinx Hall) committed to DePauw.

NAIA

Class of 2023

D Rylee Mooberry (West Coast Football Club) committed to Arizona Christian.

NJCAA

None reported.

BOYS

NCAA DIVISION I

Class of 2023

M Brian Garrepy (Bayside FC) committed to Providence.

M Andrew Bilbie (Bayside FC/Ellington) committed to Providence.

M Aimar Membrila (FC Tulsa) committed to Tulsa.

M Brendan Lambe (Atlanta United) committed to Virginia.

F Gianluca Armellino (New England Revolution) committed to Vermont.

M Caleb Collins (PA Classics/Bishop McDevitt) committed to Mount St. Mary’s.

D Iyke Dafe (Houston Dynamo) committed to Brown.

F Chialuka Ohadike (Cedar Stars Academy) committed to Portland.

F Jorge Canga (Solar SC) committed to Dayton.

GK Justin DiCarlo (Oakwood SC/[Hotchkiss ct-m]) committed to Dayton.

M Roberto Alvarez (Houston Dynamo Youth Soccer/Bridgeland) committed to Queens (NC)

D Zachary Giles (Blues (NorCal)/Lincoln) committed to Sacramento State.

F Carlo Brown (NYCFC) committed to Brown.

GK Lorenzo Amaral (Florida Kraze/Krush) committed to Brown.

GK Evan Hart (Wake FC/Panther Creek) committed to Queens (NC).

Class of 2024

GK Spencer Sanderson (Austin FC) committed to Virginia.

DIVISION II

Class of 2023

F Jose Ramos (Houston Dynamo Youth Soccer) committed to Texas-Tyler.

DIVISION III

Class of 2023

D Alexander Pencak (Florida Kraze/Krush/Bishop Moore) committed to Berry.

D Tyler Morgan (Albion Hurricanes FC (TX)/Katy) committed to Johnson & Wales.

NAIA

None reported.

NJCAA

Class of 2023

M Derick Bernard (Houston Dynamo Youth Soccer) committed to LSU-Eunice.