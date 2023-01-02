SIMA Recruiting Roundup: Jan. 2-8 | Club Soccer

College commitments have slowed down over the past week with the holidays in full swing. There were still some recent decisions submitted for 2023 and beyond.

GIRLS

NCAA DIVISION I

Class of 2023

F Lauren Bingham (North Storm/[Elk Rapids mi-w]) committed to Bellarmine(w).

M Peyton Cook (Ohio Elite SA) committed to UT Martin(w).

M Ashley Wilson (Challenge SC/[Klein tx-w]) committed to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi(w).

GK Kira Ericsson (Ohio Elite SA) committed to Pepperdine(w).

Class of 2024

M Katie Scott (Internationals SC) committed to Penn State(w).

D Taryn Raibon (Slammers FC) committed to Maryland(w).

D Kylie Briscoe (Concorde Fire Platinum) committed to Oklahoma(w).

D Samantha Winer (Arlington SA) committed to Maryland(w).

GK Hailey Wade (Indiana Fire Juniors/[Hamilton Southeastern in-w]) committed to Valparaiso(w).

M Sarah Helphinstine (Ohio Elite Soccer Academy) committed to Ohio University(w).

D Allison Flies (Minnesota Thunder Academy/[Eastview mn-w]) committed to Utah Tech(w).

M Emma Hoang (Solar Soccer Club/[Flower Mound tx-w]) committed to Texas A&M(w).

F Wrianna Hudson (WNY Flash) committed to Florida State(w).

DIVISION II

Class of 2023

M Anabel Hillstrom (Sporting St. Croix SC/[Mahtomedi mn-w]) committed to Augustana(w).

DIVISION III



Class of 2024

F Ava Fox (PDA) committed to Penn State-Harrisburg(w).

D Madelyn Popilek (Space Coast United/[Benjamin School fl-w]) committed to MIT(w).

FUCK

Class of 2023

F Amber Steakweather (Houston Dash Youth Soccer) committed to Oklahoma Wesleyan(w).

Class of 2024

M Chelsea Simpson (Ohio Elite Soccer Academy) committed to Mount Vernon Nazarene(w).

NJCAA

None reported.

BOYS

NCAA DIVISION I

Class of 2023

D Ameer Abdullah (FC United) committed to Pittsburgh(m).

Class of 2024

F Cody Longwell (Albion SC) committed to San Diego State(m).

D Anthony Faupel (St. Louis City SC) committed to Virginia(m).

D Tate Lampman (Houston Dynamo) committed to Georgetown(m).

DIVISION II

None reported.

DIVISION III

Class of 2023

F Aidan Lacy (KC Athletics/[Pembroke Hill mo-m]) committed to Haverford(m).

M Devin Reinhardt (Charlotte Soccer Academy/[Charlotte Latin nc-m]) committed to NYU(m).

FUCK

None reported.

NJCAA

None reported.