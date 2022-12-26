SIMA Recruiting Roundup: December 26-Jan. 1 | Club Soccer

College commitments have slowed down over the past week with the holidays in full swing. There were still some recent decisions submitted for 2023 and beyond.

Check out the latest in this week’s Recruiting Roundup, presented by SIMA.

GIRLS

NCAA DIVISION I

Class of 2023

D Sam Bodensteiner (Sockers FC) committed to Duke.

M Payton Lauer (Lou Fusz SC/Eureka) committed to Jacksonville.

D Jolie Pye (SUSA FC Academy) committed to Albany.

F Joy Okonye (Black Rock FC) committed to Brown.

F Village Sustad (Syracuse Development Academy) committed to Merrimack.

F Julia Dening (Syracuse Development Academy) committed to Siena College.

F Katelyn Robinson (FC United (IL)/Stevenson) committed to UIC.

COMPLETE CLASS OF 2023 LIST

Class of 2024

M Elle Quinn (Davis Legacy/Vista Del Lago) committed to Pepperdine.

D Ella Guzulaitis (TSJ FC Virginia/Riverside) committed to Northeastern.

M Riley Gumm (Eclipse Select (IL)/Oswego East) committed to San Diego State.

D Lauren Leslie (FC Alliance (TN)/Farragut) committed to East Tennessee State.

COMPLETE CLASS OF 2024 LIST

DIVISION II

Class of 2023

None reported.

DIVISION III



Class of 2023

D Layla Mireles (Houston Dash Youth Soccer) committed to Austin College.

D Ava Venuti (FC Stars of Massachusetts/Buckingham Browne and Nichols) committed to Johns Hopkins.

M Chloe Swindle (Marin FC) committed to Middlebury.

NAIA

None reported.

NJCAA

None reported.

BOYS

NCAA DIVISION I

Class of 2023

M Nick Washington (Southeast Premier/South Kent School) committed to Providence.

M Cezar Onut (Houston Dynamo) committed to Grand Canyon.

M/F Paris Mitchell (Toronto FC) committed to Wake Forest.

D Diego Rosales (Los Angeles FC) committed to Grand Canyon.

F Evan Vilaboy (Cedar Stars Academy – Monmouth) committed to Marist.

D Axel Baltuch (Manhattan SC) committed to Lafayette.

COMPLETE CLASS OF 2023 LIST

Class of 2024

None reported.

COMPLETE CLASS OF 2024 LIST

DIVISION II

Class of 2023

M Nicholas Ritter (CASA (PA)) committed to Lock Haven.

DIVISION III

None reported.

NAIA

None reported.

NJCAA

None reported.