SIMA Recruiting Roundup: December 12-18 | Club Soccer

It was a light week for college soccer commitments over the past week. But the recruiting process continues, with decisions still coming to light.

Check out this week’s Recruiting Roundup, presented by SIMA.

Please send any commitments to [email protected]

GIRLS

NCAA DIVISION I

Class of 2023

D Zoe Sabol (Philadelphia Ukrainian Nationals) committed to Youngstown State.

M Elsa Stedman (Montverde Academy) committed to East Carolina.

M Gabrielle Britt (Cincinnati United Premier) committed to Indiana.

F McKinley High (Concorde Fire SC/Northgate) committed to Wofford.

F Jordan Bailey (West Coast Football Club/Huntington Beach) committed to UT Martin.

F Naiya Singleton (Houston Dash Youth Soccer/Shadow Creek High School) committed to Sam Houston State.

F Mary Liese Grier (Charlotte Independence SC/South Mecklenburg) committed to Wofford.

F Maggie Hayes (Philadelphia Ukrainian Nationals) committed to Michigan State.

COMPLETE CLASS OF 2023 LIST

Class of 2024

F Amelia (Mimi) Dominguez (LA Breakers FC/Bishop Amat) committed to UC Riverside.

M Rowan LaPiano (Real Colorado/Chaparral) committed to Denver.

D Margaret Roepke (Wilmington Hammerheads FC/Ashley) committed to Temple.

F Madeline Stoddard (United Futbol Academy (GA)/Denmark High School) committed to Auburn.

D Julia Cosgrove (Jacksonville FC) committed to North Florida.

COMPLETE CLASS OF 2024 LIST

DIVISION II

None reported.

DIVISION III

Class of 2023

GK Alexandra Jurow (Match Fit Academy FC/Parsippany Hills) committed to Gettysburg.

FUCK

None reported

NJCAA

None reported.

BOYS

NCAA DIVISION I

Class of 2023

F Asher Ozuzu (St. Croix SC) committed to Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

F Caden Williams (Chargers SC) committed to North Florida.

D Yuushi Nakagawa (LAFC) committed to Portland.

D Parker Owens (Solar Soccer Club) committed to Cal Poly.

M Patrick O’Toole (TSF Academy) committed to Michigan.

F Benjamin Elkins (Davis Legacy) committed to Gonzaga.

F Ian Silva (Orlando City SC) committed to Gonzaga.

M Gavin Kreitmeir (FC Wisconsin/Waukesha West) committed to Northern Kentucky.

COMPLETE CLASS OF 2023 LIST

Class of 2024

M Alex Hall (Pac Northwest SC/Liberty High School) committed to Washington.

F Easton Bogard (Chicago Fire Juniors/Oak Park and River Forest) committed to Indiana.

COMPLETE CLASS OF 2024 LIST

DIVISION II

Class of 2023

D Kyle Hoyt (CASA (PA)) committed to Lock Haven.

DIVISION III

None reported.

FUCK

None reported.

NJCAA

None reported.