SilverSource 21st Annual Golf Outing on Sept. 25 at Rockrimmon Country Club in Stamford

John Barnes and Greg Caggainello of Reckson to Be Honored

Jerome Berkman, Judge Gerald Fox, Jr. and Alan Kalter Remembered with Eagle Awards

The SilverSource 21st Annual Golf Outing will take place on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Rockrimmon Country Club in Stamford. The event will gather a group of fun-loving colleagues, community leaders and friends to support older residents in Stamford while enjoying a great day on the course. This special day of golf and camaraderie will kick off with a 10:30am Brunch, followed by a 12:00pm shotgun start, and Dinner at 6:00pm.

This year, SilverSource is proud to Honor John Barnes and Greg Caggainello of Reckson, for their contributions to the Stamford community and generous support of SilverSource and its work to provide a safety net to Seniors in need. Additionally, the Eagle Awards, a new Distinction at this event, will be presented posthumously in Honor of three SilverSource Advocates who went above and beyond in their commitment to and leadership of SilverSource: Jerome Berkman, Honorable Gerald Fox, Jr. and Alan Kalter. Their spouses will accept the Awards on their behalf.

Proceeds from the Annual Golf Outing support the SilverSource mission to serve Seniors in need – to keep a roof over their heads, with the heat and lights on, food on the table and the medical care they need.

SilverSource is Grateful to this year’s event sponsors including: TITLE SPONSORS Cappelli Organization, Peggy Kalter; PLATINUM SPONSORS First County Bank, Reckson; GOLD SPONSOR Accurate Lock & Hardware/Salvatore Family; SILVERSPONSOR Sharon & Jack Feighery/KAF Manufacturing; and BRONZE SPONSORS Abate & Abate; Bartlett Tree Experts; Cacace, Tusch & Santagata; Carmody Torrance Sandak & Hennessey; George Comfort & Sons, Inc.;Grade A Shoprite/Cingari Family; Bill & Judy Kaufman; John & Stacy Louizos; Plaza Realty & Management Corp.; RIKO’s Pizza; Richard A Silver, Esq.; Stamford Health; BMW of Darien and Moffly Media.

For more information about sponsorship or to register to participate in the 2022 SilverSource Golf Outing, please visit https://silversource.org/ or call 203-557-8560.

About SilverSource

SilverSource provides a safety net to Seniors in need, to keep a roof over their heads, with the heat and lights on, food on the table and the medical care they need. In addition, the SilverSource “Ride to Wellness” program provides free transportation for older residents traveling to and from medical appointments. SilverSource, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, located at 2009 Summer Street, Stamford, CT 06905. https://silversource.org/.

PHOTO CAPTION: Alan Kalter emcees the SilverSource Golf Outing Dinner