Silver Minings: Josh Jacobs has a chance to lead the NFL in rushing

One of the bright spots for the Las Vegas Raiders so far this season has been running back Josh Jacobs.

In what could be his final season with the team, Jacobs is Balling out. He has set a career high for rushing yards in the last two games and went into the Raiders’ Week 6 bye third in the NFL in rushing yards with 490. The last time a Raider led the NFL in rushing was when Pro Football Hall of Fame member Marcus Allen did it in 1985.

If betting is your thing, it might be worth betting on Jacobs winning the NFL rushing title. He currently has the third lowest (best) odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is priced at 8-1.

Jacobs is also a strong Darkhorse bet for winning the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award. He is priced at 60-1. If he continues to run like he has been, there may be no stopping Jacobs.

In other Raiders’ news:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button