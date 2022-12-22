Silver Line Theater Exchange, led by Jeremy West, opens opportunities for Theater arts: 2022 Newsmakers

STAUNTON — Jeremy West and Oliver Dahl sat on opposite ends of the front porch.

It was the height of COVID, lockdowns were in place and West found out his position as theater director at Stuart Hall School was eliminated. In fact, the entire theater program at the school was closing, as theaters across the world, Broadway included, were shutting down leaving thousands unemployed and quarantined at home.

The teacher and former student filled up the time talking about philosophy, the state of the world and the future. West, a professional actor and fight director, loved teaching, especially teaching kids, and felt a hole was left in the community. Dahl, a graduate, loved his hometown and talked about how he wanted to do something to revitalize areas in downtown Staunton.

