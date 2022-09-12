Silver earns Morenci 2022 volleyball tourney title

Raymundo Frasquillo Photo/Gila Herald: First-time Morenci volleyball tourney participant New Mexico Silver captured the 2022 meet, going unbeaten in pool play and topping host Morenci in four sets during the semifinals and Saint David in three sets for the title on Sept. 10. Members of the team are, from left, Brailyn Lopez (6), Allisandra Martinez (4), Jordyn Andazola (10), Dez Salgado (3), Makaylan Roybal (16), Zoey Ping (14), Jayelyn Sanchez ( 2), and Jordin Salgado (5).

Meet reinstated following a two-year absence

By Raymundo Frasquillo

MORENCI – The New Mexico Silver Fighting Colts topped the Saint David Tigers 3-0 (25-17, 25-22, 25-18) to capture the reinstated Morenci Invitational Volleyball Tourney title on Sept. 10. The meet was held consecutively from 2002-19, but shelved during 2020 and 2021 because of the ongoing global health crisis.

Raymundo Frasquillo Photo/Gila Herald: Anissa Jacquez slams the ball against Morenci during pool play. The Saint David junior was selected to the all-tourney team. Saint David defeated Morenci in pool play.

The first-time Henry Gettler-coached “Land of Enchantment” participant eliminated the host third seed Wildcats in four sets (23-25, 25-20, 25-17, 25-8) while the second seed Breana Tillet-coached Tigers ousted fourth seed Duncan 3-0 (25-17, 25-16, 25-23), both during the bracket play semifinals.

Duncan downed fifth seed Bisbee 3-0 (25-15, 25-23, 25-9) during the first round.

An all-tournament team included Silver junior setter Jayelyn Sanchez and senior hitter Makaylan Roybal, Saint David junior hitter Anissa Jacquez, Morenci senior libero Celina Manuz, Duncan junior Aubrey Evans, and Bisbee senior Ademina Martinez.

Afternoon bracket seeds were decided by morning round-robin pool play results. The bracket play was in the best three-of-five sets format.

In morning pool play, best two of three sets, Silver (4-0) defeated Saint David 2-0 (26-24, 25-20), Duncan 2-0 (25-5, 25-7), Bisbee 2- 0 (25-8, 25-6), and Morenci 2-0 (25-18, 25-21); Saint David (3-1) defeated Duncan 2-0 (25-9, 25-5), Bisbee 2-0 (25-14, 25-19), and Morenci 2-0 (25-19, 25-23) ; Morenci (2-2) defeated Duncan 2-0 (25-21, 26-24) and Bisbee 2-0 (25-14, 25-17); and Duncan (1-3) defeated Bisbee 2-0 (25-11, 25-23). Bisbee went 0-4.

Raymundo Frasquillo Photo/Gila Herald: Saint David head Coach Breana Tillett goes over strategy with the Tigers during the tourney Championship match. The 1A school left Wildcat Memorial Gymnasium as the meet runners-up. The Tigers left as back-to-back Champions in 2017 and 2018.

Silver had an 8-member roster in Seniors Makaylan Roybal and Dez Salgado, junior Jayelyn Sanchez, sophomores Allisandra Martinez and Jordin Salgado, and freshmen Jordin Andazola, Brailyn Lopez, and Zoey Ping.

Saint David suited up Seniors Treyleigh Bliss, Taylee Jacquez, Audrey Merrill, and Jasmine Pacheco; Juniors Halee Deskins, Anissa Jacquez, Honey Merrill, and Mayla Trejo; sophomore Gracey Crockett, and freshmen Austyn Hatch and Emelynn Jacquez.

Raymundo Frasquillo Photo/Gila Herald: Jayelyn Sanchez serves during the Championship match. The Silver junior setter was one of two Fighting Colts selected to the 6-member all-tournament team.

Morenci fielded Seniors Kryzzia Cortez, Alicia Cruz, Briseis Hudman, Cambry McCauley, Celina Manuz, Mia Ontiveros, and Sonia Roybal along with Juniors Alizabeth Aguilar, Kay’Leigh Blair, Celeis Bejarano, Madison Crawford, and Ciantae Dosela.

Duncan consisted of Seniors Ivanna Cano, Ariel Harrington, and Kaylee Kempton; Juniors Aubrey Evans, Karly Coats, and Rachel Sumner; and sophomores McKenzie Babers, Elizabeth Basteen, Raymia Contreras, Kaydee Ferrin, Emily Kempton, Shaylynn Rhoton,

Bisbee brought Seniors Vianney Hidalgo, Rose Burreau-Lambo, Gabriella Lopez, and Ademina Martinez; Juniors Janitza Avechuco, Naelani Borbon and Lucy Gonzalez-Vazquez; sophomores Liliana Emanuele, Jordan Holly, Destiny Rodriguez, and Isabella Solis; and freshman Natalie Mendez.

Next match this week:

Silver (8-0 overall) hosts the Robert Abalos-coached Safford Bulldogs (4-0 seeding) on ​​Tuesday, Sept. 13. The Fighting Colts had wins of 3-0 (25-19, 25-16, 25-13) over Deming and 3-2 (23-25, 25-17, 15-25, 25-17, 15-10 ) over Santa Teresa, both on Sept. 3.

Saint David visits Kearny Ray on Tuesday, Sept. 13 and San Manuel on Thursday, Sept. 15. The Tigers (14-4 overall, 3-0 seeding, 0-0 1A Tucson Southeast Region) had wins of 3-1 (25-23, 25-18, 15-25, 25-17) over Willcox (Aug . 29), 3-0 (25-18, 25-22, 25-19) over Tombstone (Aug. 30), 2-0 (25-10, 25-8) over Tucson Desert Christian (Sept. 2), 2-0 (25-19, 25-16) over Tucson Saint Augustine Catholic (Sept. 2), 2-0 (25-10, 25-5) over Bisbee (Sept. 2), 2-1 (20-25 , 25-19, 15-8) over Phoenix Christian (Sept. 2), 2-0 (26-24, 25-15) over Benson (Sept. 3), 2-0 (25-22, 25-12) over Benson (Sept. 3), and 3-0 (25-17, 25-12, 25-15) over Tucson’s The Gregory School (Sept. 8). The losses were 0-2 (13-25, 16-25) and 0-2 (20-25, 12-25) both to Chandler Prep (Sept. 3).

Raymundo Frasquillo Photo/Gila Herald: Aubrey Evans checks where she wants to direct her serve. The Duncan junior was selected to the all-tourney team. Duncan was the meet Champion four times (2004-06, 2012) plus runner-up once (2003).

Morenci hosts Willcox on Tuesday, Sept. 13, and Tucson Santa Rita on Thursday, Sept. 15, both for regional play. The Wildcats (4-5, 2-2, 0-0 2A East Region) also had wins of 3-1 (19-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-23) over Globe (Aug. 29) and 3-0 (25-7, 25-19, 25-10) over San Carlos (Sept. 5) as well as losses of 1-3 (23-25, 26-24, 20-25, 19-25) to Miami (Sept. 1) and 0-3 (10-25, 21-25, 25-27) to Silver (Sept. 8).

Duncan is at Tucson Desert Christian on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The Wildkats (5-4, 4-0, 1-0 1A Tucson Southeast Region) had wins of 3-2 (23-25, 25-17, 25-17, 21-25, 15-10) over San Simon (Aug. 25), 3-0 over Winkelman Hayden (25-17, 25-16, 25-10), 3-1 (15-25, 25-20, 25-18. 25-14) over Kearny Ray (Aug. 31), and 3-0 (25-3, 25-8, 25-7) over Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf and the Blind (Sept. 6).

Bisbee hosts Phoenix Madison Highland Prep on Monday, Sept. 12, visits Tombstone on Tuesday, Sept. 13 and Benson on Thursday, Sept. 15. The Pumas (0-13, 0-3, 0-0 2A East Region) also lost 0-3 (11-25, 14-25, 18-25) to Elfrida Valley Union (Aug. 29), 1- 2 (15-25, 25-22, 8-15) to The Gregory School (Sept. 2), 0-2 (18-25, 17-25) to Saint Augustine (Sept. 2), 0-2 (10 -25, 5-25) to Saint David (Sept. 2), 0-2 (9-25, 14-25) to Globe (Sept. 3), 1-2 (20-25, 25-18, 12- 15) to Laveen Heritage (Sept. 3), 0-3 (18-25, 15-25, 4-25) to Saint Augustine (Sept. 7), and 0-3 (11-25, 13-25, 15 -25) to Douglas (Sept. 8).

Raymundo Frasquillo Photo/Gila Herald: Celina Manuz digs a serve during the semifinal match with Silver, a four-set loss. The senior libero was selected to the all-tourney team.

Morenci Tourney Finalists (2002-19)

Morenci did something he was unable to do during four years with 2010 grad Rhyanna Mennen as a player, and the last three years with her as a head coach. The Wildcats (9-1 overall, 2-0 seeding, 0-0 region) emerged from their own 10-team tourney holding the 2019 first place award (Sept. 7). It was the largest field of 18 meets and the eighth time Morenci was a finalist, also placing first in 2014.

When Coach Mennen left home early Saturday morning, she had no clue her team would leave Wildcat Memorial Gymnasium with the first-place award in the evening.

Raymundo Frasquillo Photo/Gila Herald: Senior Kaylee Kempton hits the ball against Saint David during a 3-set semifinal loss. The Wildkats also fell to the Tigers in pool play at Morenci. Duncan hosts Saint David for region play on Oct. 21.

Third seed Morenci edged fifth seed Miami 2-1, dropping the first set 17-25, and winning the second 25-20 plus the third 15-11 for the title. The Wildcats topped both prior bracket opponents 2-0, seventh seed New Mexico Bayard Cobre (25-22, 25-14) during the semifinals and sixth seed Globe (25-23, 25-15) during the quarterfinals.

“I found a new line-up (and) rotation.” the fourth-year head coach said. “We struggled against Benson (in pool cross-pairings) and Globe (in bracket play), but the girls found a way to win. They dug deep, played with a lot of heart, and never lost their mental focus. I’m proud of them.”

The Wildcats trailed Miami by a set, pulled away from a late 16-16 tie to outscore the Vandals 9-4 in the second set, and broke a 9-9 tie to gain a 6-2 advantage in the third set.

Miami qualified for the meet finale by upsetting two opponents, going three sets apiece against top seed Saint David (25-21, 16-25, 15-10) in the semifinals and fourth seed Benson (25-10, 26-28, 15 -11) in the quarterfinals.

The third place match between Cobre and Saint David was not played.

Raymundo Frasquillo9 Photo/Gila Herald: Makaylan Roybal tapped the ball over for a point. The Silver senior hitter was selected to the all-tourney team.

Cobre upset second seed San Carlos 2-1 (32-34, 25-21, 15-8) and Saint David eliminated ninth seed Duncan 2-0 (25-10, 25-14) in the other quarterfinals.

Two-set wins were recorded by both Cobre and Duncan during the play-in round, 27-25 plus 25-16 over tenth seed San Simon and 25-22 plus 25-18 over eighth seed Cibecue, respectively.

Red Pool standings were Saint David 4-0, Morenci 3-1, and Globe, Cobre, and San Simon 1-3 apiece. Saint David (total points scored 120-60) triumphed 30-9 over San Simon (83-119), 30-15 over Morenci (105-80), 30-22 over Globe (97-118), and 30-14 over Cobre (89-117); Morenci prevailed 30-16 over San Simon, 30-18 over Globe, and 30-16 over Cobre; Globe edged San Simon 30-28; Cobre defeated Globe 30-27, and San Simon slipped past Cobre 30-29.

The Black Pool had the San Carlos Braves and the Benson Bobcats both with 3-1 records, the Miami Vandals and the Cibecue Wildcats both 2-2, and the Duncan Wildkats 0-4. The Braves (117-97) topped Duncan (80-120) 30-28, Benson (91-70) 30-17, and Miami (102-82) 30-22; the Bobcats bested Miami 24-20, Duncan 30-11, and Cibecue (84-115) 30-9; the Vandals downed Cibecue 30-15 and Duncan 30-13, and the Wildcats defeated Duncan 30-28 and San Carlos 30-27.

A cross pairing of Red No. 1 Saint David topped Black No. 1 San Carlos 30-8, Red No. 2 Morenci bested Black No. 2 Benson 30-18, Black No. 3 Miami defeated Red No. 3 Globe 30-26, Red No. 4 Cobre defeated Black No. 4 Cibecue 30-23, and Black No. 5 Duncan downed Red No. 5 San Simon 30-22.

Raymundo Frasquillo Photo/Gila Herald: Mia Ontiveros finds an opening for her hit against Saint David during pool play.

Eight different teams have been tourney champions, Pima five times (2008-11, 2013); Duncan four times (2004-06, 2012); Morenci (2014, 2019), Saint David (2017-18), and New Mexico Animas (2004-05) twice each; and Benson (2016), Willcox (2003), and Thatcher (2002) once a piece. There was only round-robin play in 2015.

The seven runners-up have been Miami (2019), Morenci six times (2006, 2011, 2013, 2016-18), Animas four times (2005, 2008-10), Pima (2012, 2014), and Willcox (2002, 2004) both twice, and both Bowie/San Simon (2007) and Duncan (2003) once. Saint David slipped past host Morenci in two sets in both 2018 (25-21, 25-23) and 2017 (25-20, 25-23). The 2016 meet had Benson over Morenci for first; Morenci bested Pima in 2014; Pima topped Morenci 2-0 in 2013 (25-19, 28-26) and in 2011 (21-13, 24-22), Animas 2-0 (21-17, 21-11) in 2010, plus 2-1 in both 2009 (18-21, 21-19, 15-11) and 2008 (17-21, 21-17, 16-14); Duncan prevailed 2-1 (25-22, 23-25, 17-15) over Pima in 2012, 2-0 (21-16, 21-17) over Morenci in 2006, 2-1 over Animas in 2005 and 2- 1 (10-25, 25-21, 15-4) over Willcox in 2004; Animas edged Bowie / San Simon 2-1 (21-19, 18-21, 15-12) in 2007; Willcox topped Duncan 2-0 (25-23, 25-16) in 2003; and Thatcher bested Willcox 2-0 in 2002.

Raymundo Frasquillo Photo/Gila Herald: Morenci gathers at mid-court to congratulate one another on a positive play. The Wildcats were eliminated in four sets during the semifinals. Morenci twice finished first during 18 previous meets.