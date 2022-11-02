Silver Creek falls in Class C2 volleyball | News, Sports, Jobs

PORTVILLE — Defending state Champion Portville continued its run through the Section VI Class C2 volleyball Playoffs with a 3-0 Sweep of No. 5 Falconer by scores of 25-12, 25-18, 25-12 on Tuesday night.

The Panthers were led by Tori Unverdorben with 14 kills, 15 digs and an ace; Lillian Bentley added 11 kills, six aces and a block; and Jill Stebbins made 33 assists and nine aces.

Portville will now take on No. 7 Allegany-Limestone in the Class C2 final.

BLACK KNIGHTS ELIMINATED

ALLEGANY — Well. 7 Silver Creek saw its Class C2 underdog run come to an end against No. 6 Allegany-Limestone in three sets, 25-10, 25-20, 25-14.

The Gators were led by Serena Frederick with 13 kills, 12 digs and nine aces; Bella Baldwin made 12 kills; Kyrin Labella had 15 digs and six aces; and Tullah Hasselberg added 29 assists and three aces.

TROJANS ADVANCE

AKRON — Well. 3 Southwestern knocked off No. 2 Akron in four sets in the Class C1 semifinals.

The Trojans will now take on Defending C1 Champion No. 1 Eden in the finals.