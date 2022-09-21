Sigourney Volleyball Vaults into 13 Wins | KCII Radio

Sigourney Savages volleyball continued their strong play with a straight-sets win over Iowa Valley Monday night. Sigourney needed extra points but managed to win the first set 26-24, and the final two sets were also tight. But the Savages held on to win 25-19 and 25-20.

Senior setter Brookelyn Hemsley continued her Stellar play, finishing with eight kills, 23 assists and 10 digs. Junior Amiya Smallwood was a force with team highs of 10 kills, two aces and two blocks.

Sophomore Josephine Moore also had a strong night by chipping in five kills and 14 digs as the Savages won their third straight match. It builds on Sigourney winning four of their six matches at the North Mahaska Tournament on Saturday.

After beating Pleasantville in straight sets, the Savages were swept by HLV and the host North Mahaska Warhawks. Sigourney would bounce back, though, sweeping Tri-County and Lynnville-Sully and defeating PCM in three sets.

Hemsley piled up five kills, 82 assists, six aces and 29 digs. Smallwood finished with 27 kills, two aces, 14 digs and six blocks. Moore added 15 kills, two aces and 44 digs, and senior Macy Fisch compiled 27 kills, three aces and 15 digs.

As a result of a productive couple of days, Sigourney is now 13-4. Next up is Belle Plaine at home tomorrow night.