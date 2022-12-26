Transforming three polluted acres and several neglected 19th-century manufacturing buildings into something with an entirely different purpose was never going to be easy, Ball & Socket Arts President and Co-founder Ilona Somogyi admits.

Yet the years-long effort to do exactly that, while certainly not yet fully-realized, does continue to take steady steps toward Somogyi’s vision of making the former button-manufacturing campus a gathering place for artistic expression and community bonding.

The Ball & Socket Arts leadership team, along with assembled supporters, celebrated another milestone on Thursday, Dec. 15, as a fully-renovated sign was unveiled for the front of Building 1.

Having grown up in Cheshire, the old factory complex was a longstanding part of the town’s landscape for Somogyi. After its closure in the early 1990s, the Abandoned and unloved site nagged at her, germinating an audacious idea.

“I went into this idealistically, and with no money. But I saw an incredible location and an incredible set of buildings,” she said. From there, it was all about making what seemed impossible possible.

“It’s been about finding avenues to make it happen,” Somogyi said. That has meant “years of building networks of local Talent and finding donors and other people who want to see it happen.”

With the help of state grants, nonprofit aid, uncountable Volunteer hours — what Somogyi calls the all-important “people power” component — some luck and a lot of hard work, the former factory is one step closer to becoming a “gathering place” for Cheshire and the surrounding communities.

The old Ball & Socket sign had lost a couple of letters to the ravages of time. When Somogyi noticed that the original stencil was on the back, though, she realized that making it new was possible. A Restorative team at the Eli Whitney Museum carefully rebuilt and gilded the letters. In a local twist, Nina Chang, whose family owns China Dragon restaurant on West Main Street across from the Ball & Socket Arts building, is an intern at the museum and Assisted with the process.

A big part of advancing along the Complicated Restoration process, Somogyi says, has been the relatively recent ability to hire staff. That includes Jeffrey Mainville, managing director, who prepared hot cider for attendees at the unveiling. Lydia Blaisdell, who comes to Ball & Socket Arts by way of arts institutions in Brooklyn, New York and New London, is the new director of programming. And the new facilities manager is Bill Conant, whose long work experience includes other former industrial sites in Connecticut.

“They have made my life so much easier,” says Somogyi, who credits her success to a long list of partners in the community. Restoring the factory for a new purpose has been “a labor of love,” but many people have helped.

One key component, Somogyi points out, has been Connecticut’s Department of Economic Community Development’s Brownfield Remediation and Development program. Ball & Socket Arts received a $925,000 grant from the state on Dec. 12 for “remediation and abatement” of Building 1. This includes removing contaminated topsoil from the site.

State Representatives Liz Linehan (D-103) and Lezlye Zupkus (R-89), who have been Advocates in Hartford for the project, were both on hand for the ceremony, and US Congresswoman Jahana Hayes (D-5) was also thanked for her support.

The possibilities for Ball & Socket Arts include gallery space, additional food options, musical performances, serving as a waystation for bicycle enthusiasts and walkers on the Farmington Canal Heritage Trail, and much more, Somogyi says. She wants it to be someplace for all ages — from seniors, to empty-nesters, to married people and young adults, especially teenagers. She remembers growing up in Cheshire Wishing there were some place for creative-minded young people to spend time with other like-minded individuals. Now, there will be.

Passers-by on West Main Street may have seen some of the most recent changes at the site — new exterior red paint, the opening of Sweet Claude’s Ice Cream as the first official retailer on site, or the creation of a mural by a Connecticut artist . Now, above a holiday wreath donated by Cheshire Nursery, a new sign makes the announcement: Ball & Socket Arts is still moving forward.