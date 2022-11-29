Signing Day at Dions? Rio Rancho soccer player signs letter of intent for D1 school

Rio Rancho High School soccer player and senior Olivia Roskos signed her letter of intent to play Division 1 soccer at the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) recently.

“The campus itself is just so clean and beautiful, the girls that I am going to be playing with are super nice, the soccer team is just so good, and I can’t wait to be a part of it!” Roskos said.

While surrounded by friends and family at Dion’s Pizza near Cabezon, Roskos made her decision official by putting pen to paper.

“I am super proud of her, and can’t wait to see her on her next journey at UTEP,” Roskos’ mom, Lisa Roskos, said. “She is going to be amazing, and I love her to pieces.”

Usually, letter of intent signings happen in high school auditoriums, but RRHS Athletic director informed Roskos that she would not be able to participate in the school’s signing day because she was not a current member of the team.

“It was pretty disappointing. She has played two years there, she’s a great student, she gives back to her community, and it was sad that she couldn’t sign in front of her school and peers,” L. Roskos said.

Roskos played varsity soccer her sophomore and junior years for the Rams, and made a personal decision to sit out her senior year to prepare for her collegiate career.

“We tried to talk to as many people as we could to see if they would change their minds, but we understand, and respect, that rules are rules,” L. Roskos said.

Olivia Roskos’ friends and family decided to organize their own signing day event to celebrate all of her hard work.

She has been playing soccer since she was 5 years old, and was coached in many of those years by Rio Rapids Soccer Club’s Simon Rothman, who attended the signing.

“There’s a very small percentage of kids that get to do what she is going to do, especially in New Mexico, especially going into a Division 1 program,” Rothman said.

Dion’s was filled with a lot of people, energy and love.

“I am extremely grateful, very grateful that all these people showed up to support me,” Roskos said. “It means a lot to me.”