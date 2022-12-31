‘Significant but Disgusting’: Golf World Reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo Joining Phil Mickelson in Signing a Deal With the Saudis

After his failed attempt to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup Trophy for his national team, the soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo made Headlines recently by signing with Al Nassr.

Notably, the new Football Club he has joined is a Saudi Arabian one. And it makes the golf world remember another one of the best Athletes in the world who signed a deal with them in the same year; Phil Mickelson.

It has been more than six months since the 6-time major Champion signed a contract with LIV Golf to play in its Invitational Series. Notably, LIV Golf is a Public Investment Fund, a Sovereign Wealth fund of Saudi Arabia, Sponsored company.

Likewise, the Portuguese forward signed with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr following his departure from Manchester United.

Fans’ reaction to the soccer star signing with Saudi Arabia, like the Tour Veteran

There have been rumors since the beginning that Cristiano Ronaldo will join the Saudi Club for a long time. And the news has recently been confirmed after he signed with Al Nassr a contract for the next two-and-a-half years until June 2025.

Notably, all LIV Golf players, including Mickelson, have faced many criticisms from fans for his involvement with a government that has been reportedly accused of violating human rights.

Similarly, when Dan Rapaport, an ex-Golf Digest reporter, found the similarities between the golfer and the soccer player’s deals, the golf world couldn’t help but react to it.

Rapaport mentioned the significance of both cases in his tweet. While some fans agreed some part of this news had been significant to at least one of the two sports, most fans disagreed with him. According to them, there is little to no importance to Ronaldo and Mickelson joining the Saudi-backed teams.

On the other hand, some fans mentioned how the soccer player and the golfer signing with the Saudis don’t concern them. According to them, all the athletes did was just accept the massive money they offered.

Who got the bigger offer from the Saudis, Phil Mickelson or Christiano Ronaldo?

According to Forbes, the oldest to win a major golf event, Phil Mickelson, earned around $200 million from LIV Golf as guaranteed money. Interestingly, the money helped him become the top in Forbes’ highest-paid athlete of 2022 list.

On the other hand, various sources cited that Al Nassr has signed with the 5-time golden ball-winning Ronaldo for around $200 million as an annual salary.

Notably, after including the commercial agreements, this would reportedly be the largest-ever salary a player has ever received in the history of the sport.

What do you think of Saudi Arabia signing with another one of the best Athletes in the world?

