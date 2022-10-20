Sign Up to Play in North Liberty’s Aug. 20 Community Kickball Tournament

Nothing screams summer more than a community kickball game at dusk with friends, neighbors or coworkers before grabbing an ice cream cone and catching a fireworks show. Sign up to play for free in our kickball tournament, one of the many activities scheduled during our Summer Send-Off, on Saturday, Aug. 20.

The single-elimination games begin at 5:30 pm and 6:15 pm, and progress until the Championship game at 7:45 pm Each game will be 3-innings or 30 minutes, whichever comes first. Each player will receive a team shirt and players of the Championship team will each receive a trophy.

Registration is free, but required. To play with a friend, please sign up under the same team name.

This is an adult tournament, however parents may use their judgment and sign up their teens. All ages of spectators are welcome.

Additional Summer Send-Off activities run from 5:30 to 8:30 pm and include food trucks, free inflatables, live music and a Fireworks finale at 8:30 pm

This event is part of the City Slate. The yearlong schedule of events is made possible by Adam Schechinger State Farm, Centro, Inc, The Eastern Iowa Airport – CID, GEICO Philanthropic Foundation, Hills Bank, MidWestOne Bank, Shive-Hattery, South Slope Cooperative, University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics and Veridian Credit Union. Details at northlibertyiowa.org/cityslate.