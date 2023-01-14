Sign Up Bonus for NFL Playoffs Is Here

FanDuel Sportsbook has a way for Ohio Residents to get a leg up ahead of NFL Super Wild Card Weekend. A FanDuel Ohio promo connects new users with a generous bank of bonus bets just for placing a Qualifying wager.

With this promotion, after Ohioans lock in any $5+ initial wager, FD Sportsbook Rewards them with $200 of bonus bets. Interested parties can easily activate this FanDuel Ohio promo by clicking any link on this page.

This is a powerful bonus to possess with the NFL Playoffs getting underway. To clarify, the way the bonus bets are set up, you can use them however you want. There is no limitation regarding bet amount, sport, or even wager type. With all of the creative wagering options FanDuel provides within the NFL and beyond, this is a golden opportunity to grow a bankroll. Bet your favorite team’s moneyline, make a TD scorer parlay, or wager on a total – it’s all up to you.

To activate the FanDuel Ohio promo rewarding any $5+ initial wager with $200 worth of unrestricted bonus bets, click here.

Claim $200 of Bonus Bets Via FanDuel Ohio Promo

Ohio went live with legal online sports betting on New Year’s Day. However, now two weeks out from that momentous date in state history, FanDuel still has an amazing registration bonus available. Today’s sign-ups can collect this FanDuel Ohio promo in time to use their bonus on the NFL Wild Card games. Anyone from Ohio who would like to claim this promotion can activate it by clicking any of this page’s links.

It’s truly as simple as creating a new FD Sportsbook account through any link on this page. Subsequently, when the registrant locks in any $5+ initial wager, FanDuel immediately grants them $200 worth of bonus bets. The result of the first bet does not factor into the bonus aspect at all. However, if that Qualifying wager does win, the player collects those profits on top of the $200 bonus. The $200 works as a pool of bonus bets that the new patron can use as they wish. In other words, there are zero restrictions regarding bet amount, wager type, or sport.

Unlock FanDuel Ohio Promo $200 Bonus in Minutes

FanDuel Sportsbook wants to see as many of the 8,000,000+ eligible Ohioans join its Ranks as possible. Therefore, the industry giants made sure this promotion was incredibly easy for interested Ohio residents to get their hands on. As a result, anyone interested can secure their bonus in just minutes with the quick guide below:

At first, you must click here or any link on this page to activate the discussed FanDuel Ohio promo.

or any link on this page to activate the discussed FanDuel Ohio promo. After that, you need to create your first-time FD Sportsbook account by answering all sign-up questions. For example, FanDuel will need to know your full name, home address, birthdate, etc.

Next, you will have to deposit $10+ into your new account for your first deposit.

Finally, you can place any $5+ initial wager, signaling FanDuel to unlock your $200 worth of bonus bets.

Bal-Cin Game Specials Add to Bonus Bet Options

As mentioned, anyone claiming this page’s FanDuel Ohio promo can use their bonus money however they wish. Every sport, every bet type, and every wager increment is open to them. With the NFL Playoffs beginning today, it stands to reason that many will use bonus bets on that market. In Ohio, especially, many Residents are likely to use bonus bets on the Ravens-Bengals game on Sunday night.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Myriad betting options available for that AFC North Wild Card showdown. A unique option called Game Specials offers different pre-made wagers about the game. To clarify, here are some that bettors can elect to use bonus bets on from our FanDuel Ohio promo:

Each team to score 1+ TD and 1+ FG in each half (+2800).

Opening Kickoff to be a touchback (-160).

Joe Burrow to have 1+ passing TD in each half (-115).

Trey Hendrickson to record a sack and Cincinnati to win (+220).

Ja’Marr Chase to score the first TD and Mark Andrews to score the second TD (+8000).

To activate the FanDuel Ohio promo rewarding any $5+ initial wager with $200 worth of unrestricted bonus bets, click here.

21+ and present in OH. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.