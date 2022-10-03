“Sign of Disrespect for This Absolute Toddler”: NBA Twitter Berates Ben Simmons as Debut Date Leaves Fans in Havoc

Ben Simmons is the latest addition to the Brooklyn Nets roster. The 6’11 point guard has missed out on an entire season. The last game Simmons played was against the Atlanta Hawks in the eastern conference semi-finals. And since then, his relationship with the Philadelphia 76ers turned sour, which led to his departure.

The NBA world has speculated enough on the Ben Simmons saga. Even ex-NBA players chimed in to give their opinion on Ben. Simmons missed out on the 2021-2022 NBA season due to a back injury and some mental health issues.

Ben Simmons all ready to ball out for the Nets

But now Simmons has been given the all-clear to play and is ready to make his debut. According to sources, Simmons will make his debut for the Brooklyn Nets against the Philadelphia 76ers in a preseason game.

Mar 10, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) during warmups before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

And since this news broke out, fans are on an absolute tear. Clearly, fans are still harboring some feelings against Simmons. Twitter was on fire when Ben’s debut was announced. It is one thing to make a debut with a new team. But to start off his career with the first game against his old team is sure to fire up some sparks.

After the series against the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference semi-finals, Simmons did not handle the situation well. He started missing out on media days and training camps and wouldn’t take his teammates’ calls. Many speculated that he could’ve handled that situation more maturely.

But fans can be ruthless at times. They went on to Twitter saying, ‘Sixers should rest Embiid and start Bball Paul as a sign of disrespect for this Absolute toddler.’ Here the Twitter user is referring to Sixers player Paul Reed. Reed was the 58th pick in the second round of the 2020 NBA draft.

Simmons and his situation with the 76ers

It was also reported that Simmons had changed his phone number when he was with the 76ers to avoid texts and calls from teammates. NBA Legends like Shaquille O’Neal and Robert Horry have spoken at length about the whole Ben Simmons saga. And not in high regard.

Simmons is about to start fresh with a new team and new teammates. The Brooklyn Nets will face the Philadelphia 76ers in a preseason game at Barclays Center. Let’s see how the trio of Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Durant turns out for Brooklyn.