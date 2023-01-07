Sign Banner to Support Damar Hamlin Before Saturday’s Pitt Men’s Basketball Game

Fans attending Saturday’s Pitt-Clemson men’s basketball game at the Petersen Events Center are invited to sign a banner in support of Buffalo Bills safety and former Panthers star Damar Hamlin.

The banner will be available during pregame from 3 to 3:50 pm, on the upper Concourse level behind sections 224 and 225, adjacent to the double escalators.

Following the game’s 4 pm tip-off, the banner will be displayed in the arena for all to see.

A prep standout at nearby Pittsburgh Central Catholic, Hamlin was Pennsylvania’s top defensive prospect when he signed with Pitt and Coach Pat Narduzzi in 2016. He went on to collect 290 tackles and six interceptions during his Collegiate career (2016-20), serving as a Pitt Captain and earning All-ACC as a senior.

Hamlin is a 2020 Graduate of Pitt with a bachelor’s degree in communication. He was a sixth-round draft pick of the Bills in 2021 and a highly productive starter throughout this current season.

Said Narduzzi earlier this week: “Damar Hamlin is far more than just a football player. He’s a loving son, brother and friend. Damar is a Hero to thousands of Pittsburgh kids.

“Damar, we love you. We are praying for you. Pittsburgh’s always had your back. And now it’s obvious the entire country has your back, too.”

