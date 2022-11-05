Sierra Scott leading Carson City’s arts and culture effort

Art is for everyone, Sierra Scott maintains with a certain intensity.

“There’s a perception art and culture are separate from Everyday life,” Scott said in an interview with the Appeal on Nov. 2.

She emphasized the impacts art has on health, public safety, and education.

“It enhances every part of life,” she said.

The 41-year-old Carson City Resident is the city’s new arts and culture supervisor, working directly under the Parks and Recreation department. Having just started in early October, Scott faces several gargantuan tasks: how to unify different artistic communities in the capital city into a vibrant whole; how to expand public art in crucial gateway areas; and how to make historic Carson a modern “arts and culture” city, with a focus on economic development and quality of life.

“How can we facilitate bringing diverse artists together in a common goal?” Scott said. “There is a lot of great work going on here.”

Scott listed various local arts organizations and theater groups, many of which she’s been active with, and how she wants to be a “touchpoint” for all of them.

“My family’s here,” she said. “I moved back to this place to make more of an impact.”

Scott comes from a diverse background in the arts. She attended middle school and high school in Carson City, graduating in 1999, but her career in the arts started at age 6.

“It was the Jungle Book. I think I was a monkey,” she said. “It was an auspicious start.”

Scott’s first performance with a professional children’s theater was at age 11. Later in Carson City, her family started Wild Horse Productions. Scott still directs the theater company’s adult shows with her sister, Tara Burke. Her mother, Carol Scott, directs the children’s shows. Scott’s late father, Jeffrey Scott, was also instrumental in the city’s art scene, serving on the Carson City Cultural Commission when it was first created in 2008.

“I’m excited to bring arts and culture locally,” Scott said. “My kids are growing up here, too.”

Before becoming the mother of 7-year-old twin daughters, Scott studied theater in college and worked as an actress, singer, and dancer in New York City and around the country. She was even a professional singer for a cruise line, visiting South America and Tahiti. But it was her professional experience in Hollywood later in life that “opened doors.”

“In Los Angeles, I transitioned to behind the scenes Casting for film and television,” she said.

One formative project that stood out in her mind was working as associate casting director for the film American Sniper.

“It was my first movie with Clint,” she said, referring to director Clint Eastwood. “The cast was incredible.”

She said Casting taught her how to recognize what each artist brings to the table, “finding the perfect fit.”

Circa 2017, Scott moved back to Nevada to raise her family, and she found her love of local arts and culture reignited. She worked as Grants director for the Nevada Arts Council and served on the Carson City Cultural Commission, like her father. When the arts and culture supervisor position became available, she jumped at the chance.

“It’s really exciting,” she said. “It’s a real investment in the arts and culture in the city.”

Scott explained that she works for the city government, not the Carson City Culture and Tourism Authority, which is a valuable collaborator but has a different board of directors and funding.

“We couldn’t do anything without the public arts policy,” Scott said.

In September, the Carson City Board of Supervisors approved a new public art policy that establishes procedures for “the acquisition and maintenance of public art” in the city. It states the board must approve acquisitions over $9,999. Funding comes from redevelopment grants as well as local, state, and federal grants.

According to the new policy, when acquiring art, the city looks for works based on “creativity, ingenuity, or talent;” architectural, historical, geographical, and social/cultural context; and technical aspects of site selection, among other factors. Public panels comprised of city officials, artists, and community members vet proposed projects and make recommendations to the Carson City Cultural Commission, which, in turn, advises the Board of Supervisors. Donations of art must likewise be vetted.

One of Scott’s roles under the new policy is to keep a comprehensive database of the city’s art collection, including information about the works and the artists, and maintenance details. The new policy aligns with the Carson City Arts and Culture Strategic Plan.

“Part of the goal right now is to expand the public art collection the city owns,” Scott said.

She pointed to the new mural on the CTA building on North Carson Street as an example of the city’s public art. The history-rich mural was completed in 2021 by artist Abner Rivera.

“We want to be thoughtful in what we add to the collection,” Scott said. “The community is involved every step of the way.”

Scott also talked about bringing “public art into capital projects.” For example, the city is beginning the process of planning public art for the new roundabout at South Carson and Stewart streets, a gateway entrance to downtown.

“We really like the community to be involved,” Scott said, adding the future project will be “emblematic” of the city.

Another project involves a mural at the Nevada State Museum for the Mark Twain Days festival planned for next spring.

As far as performing arts, the Bob Boldrick Theater in the community center will be getting some updates. Scott said her job is to create “cultural infrastructure.”

“We don’t have enough performing arts spaces,” she said.

There is a desire to see an Amphitheater in the city — a permanent outdoor performing space — but Scott cautioned that’s far in the future. She said she would like to see more artistic and cultural opportunities for young residents, especially teenagers, as well as Intergenerational programming.

Breaking down barriers can be hard, but Scott is adamant about including as many people as possible in her efforts.

“I’m passionate about making art accessible to everyone,” she said.

For information about the Carson City Cultural Commission, visit https://www.carson.org/government/boards-committees-and-commissions.