Sierra School of Performing Arts presents ‘Into the Woods’ this weekend in Carson City | Carson City Nevada News

Sierra School of Performing Arts in association with Reno Little Theater will present “Into the Woods” this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16-18, 2022 in the Maizie Theater at the Brewery Arts Center. This witty, profound, and moving musical explores what happens after “happily ever after.”

This year, for the first time, SSPA is partnering with RLT to bring you one of the most beloved Musicals of all time, the Stephen Sondheim/James Lapine Masterpiece currently enjoying a sold-out run on Broadway. The show is directed by Janet Lazarus, artistic director and co-founder for Sierra School of Performing Arts; Choreography by Joanna Wagner; vocal direction by Leslie Fudge and Abby Rosen; music direction by Branden McKinnon; set and lighting design by Chad Sweet.

Lazarus approached Melissa Taylor, executive director of RLT, months before rehearsals began to ask if RLT would be interested in partnering on this very musically challenging production. When Taylor came back with a “Yes, Let’s talk”, they did! Not only has it enjoyed a very successful run at both Bartley Ranch Amphitheater and Reno Little Theater in Reno, the dream of touring a show and bringing it to the Brewery Arts Center in Carson City has now become a reality.

The all-star cast is headed by Reno and Carson City audience favorites, including Kirk Gardner as the Narrator; Chad Sweet as the Baker; Melissa Taylor as the Baker’s Wife; Hannah Blayney and Cindy Sabatini as the Witch; Darby Beckwith and Elise Van Dyne as Cinderella; Quentin Powers as Jack; Tara Rispin as Little Red Ridinghood; Scott Hernandez as the Prince and the Wolf; and Lynette Gardner as Jack’s Mom, among many other talented performers.

To purchase tickets, or call the Reno Little Theater box office at 775-813-8900 or online at renolittletheater.org. The box office email is [email protected]