Sierra Canyon boys basketball set for marquee game in Fresno – Daily News

The Sierra Canyon boys basketball team will go on its first road trip of the season this weekend.

The Trailblazers will play Fresno’s San Joaquin Memorial Saturday at 8:30 pm in a marquee matchup in the Heart of Champions Basketball Classic. The game will be played in the Save Mart Center at Fresno State.

The Trailblazers (3-1) were led by senior Bronny James’ 25 points Wednesday in a win at home over Crossroads 77-61. James made 6 of 10 3-pointers in his home debut after missing the team’s first two games due to an illness. Ashton Hardaway added 15 points and Isaiah Elohim added 14 in the win.

But now the show goes on the road, where the comfort level of a home gym won’t be a luxury.

Sierra Canyon got a small dose of what that feels like when it played Rancho Christian last week at Burroughs High in Burbank, losing in overtime 63-60. James scored 13 points and was just 2 of 8 from beyond the arc.

Noah Williams, a 6-foot-8 forward and a transfer from Village Christian, recently became eligible after being cleared by the CIF Southern Section office for a valid change of residence. His length and athleticism will be a huge help against San Joaquin Memorial, which won its opener over Hanford West 86-60.

THE CLASSIC AT DAMIEN

The Classic at Damien, considered by many the best high school basketball event on the West Coast, will host 112 teams spread across seven divisions at the end of the month.

The tournament released its brackets Thursday. The Iron, Green, Bronze and Silver divisions start play Dec. 26. The Diamond, Gold and Platinum (top bracket) divisions will start Dec. 27.

Harvard-Westlake, Notre Dame and West Ranch will play in the Platinum Division. Birmingham and Heritage Christian are in the Gold Division. Oak Park and Village Christian are in the Diamond group. Campbell Hall, St. Francis and Valencia will play in the Silver bracket. Saugus is in the Bronze, Canyon, La Canada and Paraclete are in the Green group, and St. Genevieve will play in the Iron Division.