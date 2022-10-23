Sierra Arts Foundation to Host Nevada Day Art Sale at Pioneer Center Plaza | Local News

Sierra Arts Foundation, a Reno-based nonprofit committed to supporting artists and local art, will be hosting an art sale on October 28 from 12 to 4 pm at the Pioneer Arts Center Plaza to celebrate Nevada Day.

This outdoor event is the third annual sale of its kind and will feature dozens of local artists.

There is no cost to attend the event.

“We’re thrilled to be able to organize such a vibrant collection of local artists for a third time as we’re always seeking to give these Creators opportunities,” said Tracey Oliver, executive director of Sierra Arts Foundation.

“In the last two years the community has come out to make this event a success, which we greatly appreciate, and we hope to see everyone out again this year. As we look at increases in living expenses, it’s good to know that together we can boost our economy by keeping dollars local.”

More than 20 artists will be showcasing art, items and goods. Attendees can get started on holiday shopping, perusing a plethora of options including crocheted items, candles, jewelry, ornaments and greeting cards.

For participants bringing kids, there will be a face painting station. Sweet treats can also be found stationed throughout the plaza.