LOUDONVILLE – Siena’s Carmen Maciariello said he could tell he was coaching a tired basketball team in its last two losses at Georgetown and Delaware.

A seven-day break during Finals week is giving the Saints (5-5) a chance to rest and address their turnover problems in practice heading into Monday’s Franciscan Cup game against St. Bonaventure at MVP Arena.

“I mean, a little bit (tired),” sophomore point guard Javian McCollum said Thursday. “We’ve just got to take this time to rest, get our legs back under us and we should be fine moving forward.”

It’s a balancing act for the Saints, who are also concerned about finishing strongly in the classroom this semester. McCollum, a sports communications major, said he took his one final exam and completed the four papers he had due.

“I tried to get everything done early,” McCollum said. “It made it easier.”

Meanwhile, the Saints are trying to clean up their Mistakes on the court. They’re committing 15.6 turnovers per game, most in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference and tied for 326th in the country. Opponents are averaging a league-high 16.4 points per game off Siena turnovers, including Delaware’s 19 and Georgetown’s 16.

It can’t all be attributed to fatigue. Siena began the season with 15 turnovers at Holy Cross and has had at least 10 in every game this season with a high of 20 Nov. 20 at Harvard.

“Just take care of the ball and stop trying to put the ball into tight spots where it’s not going to get there,” said McCollum, who has a team-high 38 turnovers. “Just value every possession.”

Maciariello said he didn’t think tweaks to the offense were necessary to cut down on the turnovers.

“They’re all self-inflicted,” they said. “It has to do with guys not making fatigue mental errors and guys being sharp enough to understand when they are fatigued, they’ve got to do a little extra. They’ve got to remain a little more focused.”

The Saints will hold an Offensive execution practice on Friday, then gather together on campus to eat burritos and watch the second half of St. Bonaventure’s home game against Florida Gulf Coast.

Johnson said Siena can return to the team that beat Florida State and Seton Hall in the ESPN Events Invitational over Thanksgiving weekend.

“We showed who we really were down there,” they said. “We just played really well and we showed who we could be. These last two games, we kind of dragged our feet and didn’t really show who we are. As you could see on the film, I feel like we were two different teams.”

Siena sophomore guard Jared Billups (sore back) and fifth-year center Eduardo Lane (sickness) didn’t practice Thursday. Michael Eley returned to practice after missing the Delaware game with illness.

Siena Women’s basketball cancels the game because of a mistake

The Siena Women’s basketball team announced Thursday it had to cancel its Dec. 21 nonleague games at Fairleigh Dickinson. Saints head Coach Jim Jabir said they mistakenly overscheduled.

Jabir said he mistakenly thought the TD Bank Classic his team played in Vermont last month was an exempt multi-team event. The Saints beat Oakland and lost to Vermont in Burlington.

The NCAA allows a Women’s basketball team to play a maximum of 29 regular-season contests if there is no MTE.





“I screwed up,” Jabir said. “I had to call FDU and cancel our game, which I’m sure they love me right now. I messed up. I think there was some kind of misunderstanding on our part when we did the schedule. I think someone had said something about an MTE and we made that assumption incorrectly. It’s on us. We screwed up.”

In fact, Siena is still over the NCAA limit with 30 regular-season games. The Saints (6-4) have already played 10 nonleague contests and begin their 20-game Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference schedule on Monday at Mount St. Mary’s.

A Siena Spokesman said the school has reached out to the NCAA about the overscheduling and is “still waiting on guidance for that.”