Siena men’s basketball playing with ‘one heartbeat’

LOUDONVILLE – Siena men’s basketball Coach Carmen Maciariello took a team that was playing pretty well into western New York for the final two regular-season games last year.

It was a disaster.

The Saints lost both games to Niagara and Canisius. To add injury to stroke, guard/forward Anthony Gaines Tore his ACL on the final play of the regular season. The last weekend was the Prelude to a quarterfinal exit in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament.

The Saints return to the Buffalo area this weekend to play 7 pm Friday at Niagara and noon Sunday at Canisius. They could be shorthanded again with the status of point guard Javian McCollum (back) and guard/forward Jayce Johnson (knee) still in question.

But Siena head Coach Carmen Maciariello said he has a much better feeling about this team (11-5 overall, 5-0 league), which sits alone atop the MAAC and brings a six-game winning streak into an always challenging trip to the Queen City.

“Yeah, we got blown out at Niagara (74-52 last season),” Maciariello said. “That game was awful. We didn’t have any Synergy or chemistry. I think my coaching staff is light years ahead of that coaching staff, even now in the infancy stages of this season. I don’t think we have any selfishness on our team. I thought we had selfishness that crept into our team last year. I think you can see that with how we play. That’s an awful feeling, when you go and don’t feel connected or unified. You don’t feel a team that really has one heartbeat. I think these guys really have one heartbeat.”

Maciariello pointed to last weekend. The Saints knocked off Saint Peter’s with Graduate forward Michael Baer playing in front of his father, who has terminal cancer. Two days later, they knocked off Rider despite missing Johnson and McCollum, who hurt his back against Saint Peter’s.

Maciariello said Johnson’s knee is still hurting and McCollum is still day-to-day. They said both players will travel with the team to Buffalo. They said they won’t know if either will play against Niagara (9-6, 4-2) until the Friday shootaround.

Johnson has missed the past three games with the knee injury that Maciariello said is related to the rod Johnson had inserted in his knee last year. Johnson jammed his knee at Quinnipiac and still feels pain and tenderness when he jumps and lands, according to Maciariello.

“We’re seeing what we can do,” Maciariello said. “Can we lubricate the area in his knee and that will maybe give him some relief, or is it just did he basically just get a bone bruise the way he jammed his leg into the ground.”

While the Saints clearly would like to have McCollum and Johnson as soon as possible, their recent play has given confidence they can win in western New York even with a shorthanded roster.

“We’re going to approach every game with the players that we have,” Graduate guard Andrew Platek said. “I hope Javian and Jayce are back. If they’re not, we’ll do our best to win without them, to compete without them. We’ve shown so far that we can win, but it will definitely help if those guys are back. I want to make that crystal clear.”

Platek didn’t make the trip to Buffalo last year because he was rehabbing from a torn Achilles tendon. Graduate center Jackson Stormo did play in both games and doesn’t want a repeat.

“Poise, mental toughness,” said Stormo, asked what it would take to be successful. “Obviously, we have to play hard on the first day. Niagara’s going to be a tough team to beat and they’re playing well. And the very quick turnaround to Canisius, another hard-fighting team. We went out there and lost both of them last year and don’t want to do that again. I think we’re really keyed in and focused on what we need to do as a team and we want to come back from this 7-0 (in the MAAC). “





Note: The Siena-Canisius game, originally scheduled at 1 pm Sunday, has been moved to noon. The Buffalo Bills are playing a home playoff game against Miami at 1.