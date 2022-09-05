Siena men’s basketball looks forward after Italy trip – The Daily Gazette

LOUDONVILLE — That first real practice will get here quickly.

The Saints’ trip to Italy behind them, a team meeting Tuesday starts the next phase of the Siena College men’s basketball program’s calendar.

“Then, we’ll get guys back into the weight room and doing conditioning, and we’ll start up some individual, group workouts,” Siena head Coach Carmen Maciariello said.

That’s all in advance of the team’s official preseason getting underway Sept. 26. That Monday workout will have followed a several-months-long stretch that qualifies as the “offseason” in the world of college basketball, a period of time that saw the Saints conduct spring and summer workouts, a late-August excursion to Italy for three exhibition games and Ample team bonding, and the pre-preseason workouts set for the coming weeks.

The Saints start their 2022-23 season on Nov. 7 at Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts. Siena will play closed scrimmages against Fairleigh Dickinson and New Hampshire during the preseason, and the Saints will look to build on the promise they showed in Italy during those preseason matchups.

“We achieved our goal of growing our love for another, growing that collective unity,” Maciarello said of the Aug. 18-28 trip to Europe.

Siena was 2-1 on its trip to Italy, winning its first two games before falling in the second game of a back-to-back scenario. Here are several takeaways from the program’s games in Italy.

STRONG SHOWING

The Siena coaching staff has been bullish regarding what freshman Michael Eley can provide for the Saints this upcoming season, and that optimism was reflected in Maciariello’s analysis of how the 6-foot-3 guard played in Italy.

“I think he’s right where we thought he’d be,” Maciariello said.

In three games, Eley led the Saints in scoring at 12 points per game on 53.8% shooting.

“He’s a big, scoring guard that can guard,” Maciariello said of Eley, who averaged 5.3 rebounds per game in Italy. “He’s Athletic and can get to the Offensive glass.”

Maciariello said he could envision playing sophomore Jared Billups, Eley and fifth-year senior Jayce Johnson together as a trio of wings in key defensive spots.

“Then, [with those three players together]you’re really good at pressuring the ball,” Maciariello said.

AN X FACTOR

With Javian McCollum unable to play in Italy, Johnson handled a lot of point guard responsibilities.

The versatility of the 6-foot-5, 218-pound Johnson is something Maciariello said he thinks the Saints are poised to take advantage of after the player’s injury-marred first season at Siena. Johnson showed flashes of his well-rounded ability during the Saints’ games in Italy, and Maciariello also praised the “leadership qualities” and “charismatic” personality of the player.

“Those are all things that couple together to help him be one of those connectors for our team,” Maciariello said.

HEALTH UPDATE

After dealing with injuries for a long time, both Billups (wrist) and Graduate student Andrew Platek (Achilles tendon) were able to play in Italy.

“I think it was good for Platek to see where he is at, and how he needs to continue with the conditioning and strengthening of his leg,” Maciariello said. “And I think Jared Billups is back. He just needs to shoot more Jumpers to get that wrist comfortable, but he feels great.”

The status of McCollum, who didn’t play in Italy after some recent “dental work,” is still relatively uncertain, but Maciariello said the expectation is that the talented sophomore guard should be able to engage in more activity before too much longer.

“I’m hoping he’s good to go,” Maciariello said, “at least to start lightly working out and riding the bike, and doing all that kind of stuff, sooner than later.”

