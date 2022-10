All Siena men’s basketball games will be broadcast locally on radio station WINU 104.9 FM this season, the college announced this morning

Siena is switching from TALK 1300 AM/98.7 FM after their long-time partnership ended in August.

Siena athletics multimedia rights holder Van Wagner negotiated the agreement.

“We are excited to expand our radio footprint in the Capital Region market and partner with Albany Broadcasting to have WINU serve as the new home of Siena Men’s Basketball,” said Van Wagner Siena general manager for athletics sponsorships Lynne Young said in a news release. “ALT 104.9 is committed to local content and strengthening its bond with our fans, alumni, and students. We pride ourselves on community, and this partnership emphasizes that.”

Referred to as ALT 104.9, WINU is a 530-watt station locally owned and operated by Albany Broadcasting in Latham, New York. ALT 104.9 plays alternative music.

“We couldn’t be happier and prouder to partner with Siena Athletics and its storied men’s basketball program,” said Albany Broadcasting COO Chuck Benfer in the news release. “Siena’s roots run deep and wide at Albany Broadcasting, and we’re really looking forward to expanding our partnership with the entire Siena community as we move forward.”





Pregame coverage on 104.9 FM will begin 30 minutes prior to tip-off. Fans can listen to the action locally in the Capital Region on 104.9 FM, or online at alt1049albany.com.

Emmanuel Berbari will return for his second season doing play-by-play and former Siena players Andy Grazulis and Conner Fenlon will again split the Analyst role.

Siena opens Nov. 7 at Holy Cross, beginning with pregame coverage at 6:30 pm