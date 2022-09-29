Siena Heights Women’s soccer beats Cornerstone

ADRIAN — The Siena Heights Women’s soccer team scored right off the bat and rolled to a 4-1 win against Cornerstone Wednesday in the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference.

The Saints (6-2-1, 1-0-1 WHAC) scored in the second minute and went into the half up 2-0. SHU scored two more goals in the 61st and 73rd minutes before Cornerstone got on the board in the 84th minute.

The Saints outshot Cornerstone 7-5 on goal.

Siena Heights' Rylie Henckel and Cornerstone's Jozlyn VanTol each go up for a ball during Wednesday's match at SHU.

Top Performers

Siena Heights

Erin Tyson: 2 goals

Lily Tiplady: 1 goal, 1 assist

Isabel Remar: 1 goal

Emily Broman: 1 assist

Coach Thoughts

Scott Oliver, SHU: I think we had some great individual plays and got off to a quick start. Cornerstone played well as a team, and we struggled against them defensively for a little bit. We made adjustments after that and controlled the game the second half in the defensive third.

Up Next

Siena Heights: 1 p.m. Friday vs. Cornerstone

Hope 1, Adrian 0

ADRIAN — The Bulldogs and Flying Dutch were scoreless 10 minutes into the second half when Hope broke the tie in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association match.

