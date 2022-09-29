Siena Heights Women’s soccer beats Cornerstone

ADRIAN — The Siena Heights Women’s soccer team scored right off the bat and rolled to a 4-1 win against Cornerstone Wednesday in the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference.

The Saints (6-2-1, 1-0-1 WHAC) scored in the second minute and went into the half up 2-0. SHU scored two more goals in the 61st and 73rd minutes before Cornerstone got on the board in the 84th minute.

The Saints outshot Cornerstone 7-5 on goal.

Top Performers

Siena Heights

Erin Tyson: 2 goals

Lily Tiplady: 1 goal, 1 assist

Isabel Remar: 1 goal

Emily Broman: 1 assist

Coach Thoughts

Scott Oliver, SHU: I think we had some great individual plays and got off to a quick start. Cornerstone played well as a team, and we struggled against them defensively for a little bit. We made adjustments after that and controlled the game the second half in the defensive third.

Up Next

Siena Heights: 1 p.m. Friday vs. Cornerstone

Hope 1, Adrian 0

ADRIAN — The Bulldogs and Flying Dutch were scoreless 10 minutes into the second half when Hope broke the tie in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association match.

Adrian (4-3-2, 0-1 MIAA) opened league play in defensive match as it was outshot 6-4 and 4-2 on goal.

Top Performers

Adrian

Taylor Fischer: 3 clays

Coach Thoughts

Ali Alamdari, Adrian: This was another tight battle with Hope in a series that just seems to go back and forth year after year. Neither team gave many looks at goal, but ultimately they pounced on their best opportunity and we weren’t able to convert ours.

Up Next

Adrian: Noon Saturday at Olivet

VOLLEYBALL

Siena Heights 3, Northwestern Ohio 0

LIMA, Ohio — The Saints volleyball team continued to roll as they picked up their fifth-straight WHAC win, all by sweeps.

SHU (11-6, 7-1 WHAC) won a thrilling match, 25-23, 27-25, 25-18, as it remained within reach of first place Cornerstone.

Devyne Eisenhauer and Aubrey Bates each had big matches to lead the Saints on the floor.

Top Performers

Siena Heights

Devyne Eisenhauer: 14 kills, 10 digs

Aubrey Bates: 30 assists, 9 digs, 5 kills, 4 blocks

Payton Osborne: 16 digs, 2 assists, 1 ace

Coach Thoughts

Kim Berrington, SHU: I think we played tough when we needed to … at the end of sets. Aubrey and Payton were the Anchors for us tonight. Their ball control was outstanding.

Up Next

Siena Heights: 7 p.m. Friday vs. Lourdes

MEN’S SOCCER

Cornerstone 2, Siena Heights 1

GRAND RAPIDS — The Saints were knotted up, 1-1, at half of the WHAC Matchup before Cornerstone scored early in the second and held on for the win.

SHU (2-5, 0-2 WHAC) scored an equalizer in the 33rd minute off an unassisted goal by Lewis Crombie, but Cornerstone scored five minutes into the second half.

Cornerstone outshot the Saints on goal, 7-6.

Top Performers

Siena Heights

Lewis Crombie: 1 goal

Jacob Wojciechowski: 4 clays

Coach Thoughts

Drew Crawford, SHU: I thought we deserved a better result than we got tonight. We outplayed them for long stretches and just continued to be snakebit. Need to find a way to get a result on Saturday and start moving forward.

Up Next

Siena Heights: 4 pm Saturday vs. Concordia