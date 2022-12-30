Siena College Coach Jim Jabir Accused of making racist comments
LOUDONVILLE — Siena College said Thursday it has launched an investigation into an accusation that Women’s basketball Coach Jim Jabir made racially insensitive and misogynistic comments.
In an email sent Wednesday night to Jabir, Athletic director John D’Argenio and school president Chris Gibson, the mother of former Siena basketball player Simone Walker said Jabir called out, “where the Blacks at” during the team’s media day on Oct. 18.