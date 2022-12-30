Siena College Coach Jim Jabir Accused of making racist comments

LOUDONVILLE — Siena College said Thursday it has launched an investigation into an accusation that Women’s basketball Coach Jim Jabir made racially insensitive and misogynistic comments.

In an email sent Wednesday night to Jabir, Athletic director John D’Argenio and school president Chris Gibson, the mother of former Siena basketball player Simone Walker said Jabir called out, “where the Blacks at” during the team’s media day on Oct. 18.

Melissa Richburg, who is Walker’s mother, also accused Jabir of referring to an Unnamed player as a “bitch” on at least one occasion.

“We have received the correspondence and take these accusations seriously,” D’Argenio said in an email to the Times Union. “We have immediately begun the College’s policy on investigating these accusations which, as a first step, was referring the matter to the College’s Title IX Office.”

D’Argenio announced later Thursday Jabir decided to step aside from coaching the team “in the best interest of the program” until the investigation is complete. Assistant Coach Terry Primm would lead the team starting with Thursday night’s game at Rider in Lawrenceville, NJ

“(Jabir) does not want to be a distraction to the student-athletes, and I support him in this decision,” D’Argenio said.

Without Jabir on the bench, Siena blew out Rider 68-44.

Richburg said Walker told her father, Charles Walker, about the alleged comments.

“If true, such exclusionary and discriminatory language has no place anywhere, especially on a college sports team with impressionable students,” Richburg said in her email to the school leaders.

Jabir did not respond to a call or text seeking comment.

Jabir announced Wednesday afternoon that Walker, a junior guard, and sophomore forward Rylee Carpenter had both left the team. Both were non-scholarship players from Shenendehowa High.

“I think the work that they were putting in didn’t equate to the time they thought they were going to get,” Jabir said Wednesday.

Charles Walker, however, said it wasn’t his daughter’s decision to leave the team; he declined to elaborate. Efforts to reach Simone Walker were unsuccessful.

Charles Walker said D’Argenio had already been in contact with Richburg. Walker said Siena also plans to talk to his daughter.





“I think I’d still want to wait (to comment),” Charles Walker told the Times Union. “I’m going to give Siena the opportunity to talk to us and see what they say.”

Jabir, 60, is in the second year of his second stint in Loudonville. He coached Siena from 1987 to 1990 before leaving for Marquette University in Wisconsin.

He returned to the Saints last year after additional stops at Providence, Dayton and Florida Atlantic. Replacing Ali Jaques, whose contract wasn’t renewed after the 2020-21 season, Jabir led Siena to a 10-19 record last season.

The Saints improved to 7-5 this season with Thursday’s win over Rider.

Jabir has a career record of 530-470. His wife, Angie, is Siena’s senior associate athletic director/senior woman administrator.

This is the third time this year a local Division I college coach has been accused of mistreating players. Union College hockey Coach Rick Bennett Resigned in January after a school investigation into his coaching style and practices.

University at Albany men’s basketball Coach Dwayne Killings was suspended five games this season for making inappropriate physical contact with a player last season. He is also facing a lawsuit from that player, Luke Fizulich, who is no longer in the program.