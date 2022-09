ALBANY – Siena freshman forward Killian Gribben got a quick Baptism in Division I college basketball.

Gribben Flew from his native Ireland to join the Siena men’s basketball team for the first time in Rome last month. A day later, he was playing for the Saints on Aug. 20 in the opener of their three-game exhibition tour of Italy.

“I actually played three games before my first day of practice, which is a daunting experience,” Gribben said this week. “But I feel like I had great Chemistry with the team and I didn’t feel uncomfortable on the court, so I feel like I was able to pick up the plays really quickly and it felt like the Chemistry was unconditional. It was already there .”

Gribben, who is 6-foot-10 and 210 pounds, saw significant playing time in the three games against Italian clubs. They went 15 minutes with three points and five rebounds in the second game in Crema and 16 minutes with five points, two rebounds and two assists in the final contest in Piacenza.

“I think you have to look at Killian Gribben, who came right to Italy, didn’t even have any practice and he was still able to contribute, was still able to pick up things at a rapid rate,” Siena head Coach Carmen Maciariello said. “So that kind of shows you his basketball acumen.”

Gribben continued his education in American college basketball as the Saints held their first official practice on Monday. He arrived in Loudonville as a preferred walk-on who will get an academic scholarship this season before receiving an athletic scholarship in his final three years.

He spent last season as a Postgraduate student at Choate Rosemary Hall, a prep school in Wallingford, Conn. When he signed with Siena last May, Gribben spoke about developing and adding weight his freshman year without expecting to play much in games.

But now it seems possible Gribben could make an immediate impact, given his experience in Italy, as he continues to make the adjustment to Division I basketball.

“Oh, yeah, the intensity level is just so much higher than it was at the prep-school level and I’m fortunate enough to be here playing with such great guys,” Gribben said. “They work hard every day and make me better ever day and I make them better every day and that’s the reason I’m here.”

Gribben is no stranger to international travel. In July, he played for Ireland in the FIBA ​​U20 European Championship, Division B, in the Nation of Georgia. They averaged 5.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists as Ireland went 5-1.

Gribben, who had trouble getting his visa to travel to the United States, finally received it right after he returned from Italy in late August.

“The next day, I flew to Siena College, pretty much,” he said. “I was traveling to three different countries in like two days, going from Italy to Ireland to America.”

The trip to Italy wasn’t his first.

“I went on a school tour there about three years ago,” he said. “I know all these Americans haven’t been to Europe before, but I’ve been all over the place, so it’s very familiar playing in Italy. I’ve played all over Europe before.”

Siena holds “Sneak Preview” on Oct. 13

Siena will hold on Oct. 13 its annual “Sneak Preview” at MVP Arena for the men’s and Women’s basketball teams from 5:30 pm to 7 pm Admission is free to the event, which allows fans to mingle with members of both teams while enjoying light food and beverage.

Fans will have the ability to renew their season tickets or purchase new ones. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP here by Oct. 12.

MAAC announces ESPNU schedule





The Siena men will have at least one game televised on ESPNU – Feb. 24 at Rider – and could have as many as five under the MAAC’s ESPN television package announced Thursday.

Siena’s games are Jan. 27 vs. Iona, Feb. 3 at Manhattan, Feb. 10 at Mount St. Mary’s and Feb. 17 vs. Quinnipiac are all candidates to be “flexed” into the MAAC’s Friday night slot on ESPNU, depending on how the Saints’ season is going.

The format provides both the MAAC and ESPN the flexibility to showcase the league’s best matchups as the season progresses.