Siena basketball tries to keep momentum in western New York

LOUDONVILLE – Siena men’s basketball player Andrew Platek suffered as a Buffalo Bills fan for about two decades. He has never been part of the Saints’ trip to western New York, which is usually an unpleasant experience.

Those two worlds are about to collide this weekend for Platek, a Guilderland native. The Saints make their annual visit to Niagara and Canisius this weekend, which coincides with the Bills’ playoff game on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

“It was tough for 20 years just getting beat down and got pretty lucky with (Bills quarterback) Josh (Allen) and we’re going to ride this as long as we can, I guess,” Platek said. “I won’t be distracted or anything, but I’m excited. It’ll be fun.”

The Saints (11-5 overall, 5-0 league) are in sole possession of first place in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference and take a six-game winning streak into Friday night’s game at Niagara (9-6, 4-2). Then Siena meets Canisius (4-11, 2-4) at noon Sunday, only about a dozen miles from where the Bills and Dolphins kick off at 1 pm

When: 7 p.m. Friday Where: Gallagher Center, Lewiston Radio: ALT 104.9 FM



The Siena-Canisius game was also scheduled for 1 pm, but the Golden Griffins moved the game up an hour because of the Bills-Dolphins.

“I”m sure you guys saw the game got moved,” Siena Graduate forward Jackson Stormo said. “Does it make a difference? Just gives us an hour less to rest between the games.”

Siena has swept the western New York trip just once – in 2016 – since the Saints managed the feat in 2008 under former head Coach Fran McCaffery. They were swept at Niagara and Canisius a year ago to close the regular season.

Platek didn’t make that trip because he was recovering from surgery for a torn Achilles tendon in his first season after transferring from North Carolina.

His father, who is from the Buffalo suburb of Cheektowaga, and mother are making the trip to western New York to watch Siena this weekend.

“Haven’t been out to Buffalo for a long time,” Platek said. “Last time I went was with my Dad for a Bills game. But never to play basketball. I know it’s a long way from home, probably our furthest (MAAC) games … I look forward to having an impact and helping the team win and keep this thing rolling.”

Siena might again be without sophomore point guard Javian McCollum (back) and fifth-year guard/forward Jayce Johnson (knee). Siena head Coach Carmen Maciariello said both would make the trip but their availability for Niagara wouldn’t be known until the Friday shootaround.

The Saints managed to win their last three games without Johnson and last Sunday’s game against Saint Peter’s without McCollum as others have stepped up.

“I knew we had talent, but it’s really been amazing to see these guys step out of their comfort zone and into the roles that coaches have seen for them all along,” Stormo said. “It just speaks to the amount of work and the dedication that guys one through 17 on our team have put in for the past month, past semester.”

Niagara, led by head coach Greg Paulus, had its four-game winning streak snapped at Manhattan last Sunday. They’re 5-0 at the Gallagher Center this season.

The Purple Eagles are led in scoring by senior guard Noah Thomasson (18.2 points per game) and sophomore forward Noah Gray (12.7 ppg), a transfer from Division II Southern New Hampshire. Graduate student Sam Iorio (8.3 ppg) has shifted from power forward to center.





“I’ve seen progress from our group over the last couple of weeks,” Paulus said. “We have 10 new guys and each experience we go through is really the first time we’ve done it together, and for a lot of these guys, the first time they’ve done it in college.”

Maciariello called this the Deepest team Paulus, a former Duke player, has had in his four years at Niagara.

“Noah Thomasson’s tremendous, probably first-team all-conference guard,” Maciariello said. “I think they’re really good. … It’s going to be a battle. They always play well at home and we’ve got to be ready to go.”