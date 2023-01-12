Siena basketball tries to keep momentum in western New York
LOUDONVILLE – Siena men’s basketball player Andrew Platek suffered as a Buffalo Bills fan for about two decades. He has never been part of the Saints’ trip to western New York, which is usually an unpleasant experience.
Those two worlds are about to collide this weekend for Platek, a Guilderland native. The Saints make their annual visit to Niagara and Canisius this weekend, which coincides with the Bills’ playoff game on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.