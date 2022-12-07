Siena at Georgetown: College basketball live stream, channel, time – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Georgetown (4-5) has lost its last two games, including an overtime loss at home on Saturday, and will try to rebound on Wednesday when it hosts Siena (5-3) at Capital One Arena. The Saints have won their last two games, taking their Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference opener at home on Friday. Primo Spears leads the Hoyas in scoring at 16.6 points per game while Brandon Murray produces 15.4. Javian McCollum paces Siena at 18.3 points per game. In his sixth year at Georgetown, Coach Patrick Ewing is 72-89. Carmen Maciarello is in his fourth season leading the Saints with a record of 52-32.

How to Watch Siena at Georgetown in Men’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: December 7, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

The Hoyas squandered an 11-point Halftime lead on Saturday afternoon and South Carolina tied the game at the foul line with three seconds left in regulation before beating Georgetown 74-71 in overtime. Jay Heath scored 23 points for the Hoyas while Spears added 18.

Siena took control of its MAAC opener against Canisius with a 7-0 run late in the second half and hung on for a 74-70 win. McCollum scored 27 points while Jackson Stormo finished with 11 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks.

The Saints own a 4-3 lead in the all-time series with Georgetown, although the Hoyas beat Siena at Capital One Arena 83-65 on Nov. 19, 2021, in the last meeting.

