Siena at Georgetown: College basketball live stream, channel, time – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Georgetown (4-5) has lost its last two games, including an overtime loss at home on Saturday, and will try to rebound on Wednesday when it hosts Siena (5-3) at Capital One Arena. The Saints have won their last two games, taking their Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference opener at home on Friday. Primo Spears leads the Hoyas in scoring at 16.6 points per game while Brandon Murray produces 15.4. Javian McCollum paces Siena at 18.3 points per game. In his sixth year at Georgetown, Coach Patrick Ewing is 72-89. Carmen Maciarello is in his fourth season leading the Saints with a record of 52-32.

