Sidney Crosby recorded his first goal in Chicago on Sunday

Sidney Crosby recorded his first goal in Chicago Originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Late in the third period of the Blackhawks-Penguins game on Sunday, Sidney Crosby rebounded his shot, deeked Arvid Söderblom, and scored a go-ahead goal for Pittsburgh.

That goal, on the night the Blackhawks officially raised Marian Hossa’s No. 81 to the rafters, marked Crosby’s first career goal in Chicago.

Is that right?

Yes. It was Crosby’s eighth time playing in Chicago, and his first with a goal. He also recorded three assists on the night to cap off a 5-3 win – his first over the Hawks at the United Center.

The goal was the forward’s fourth career score against the Hawks. But, all of them before were in Pittsburgh. Crosby’s Matchup history against Chicago dates back to 2006. It took him 16 years to score a goal in Chicago.

Unfortunately, the Hawks weren’t able to take the win on a special night for the organization, despite tying the game up after going down three goals early in the contest. It was Crosby who put the Penguins on top and Jeff Carter who finished the job with an empty netter.

The Hawks will take on the Dallas Stars on the road on Wednesday.

