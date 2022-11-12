Sidibe and Cornwell Record Double-Doubles as Women’s Basketball Falls to Seton Hall

Next Game: NJIT 11/13/2022 | 2 pm EST B1G+ Nov. 13 (Sun) / 2 pm EST NJIT

PISCATWAY, NJ – Awa Sidibe (11 points, 10 rebounds) and Chyna Cornwell (10 points, 10 rebounds) recorded their first double-double of the season as the Rutgers Women’s basketball team (1-1) fell to Seton Hall (2-0), 75-57, on Friday night.

In her first game suiting up for the Scarlet Knights, Kassondra Brown scored a team-high 13 points, hitting 5-of-6 shots from the floor. She also added six rebounds and a pair of steals.

In addition to Sidibe (11) and Cornwell (10), Erica Lafayette also got into double figure scoring with 11 points as well as a career-high seven rebounds.

“[Kassondra Brown] has done a great job, I definitely have to give a lot of credit to Glenn Cain our Strength Coach and Jessica Kinder our Athletic Trainer for getting her in shape, her lean and healthy so she can be out there,” head Coach Coquese Washington said. “KB and Chyna [Cornwell] are going to give us a good 1-2 Punch down in the post. They are both tough and highly skilled. I thought Chyna definitely got us off to a good start and those two can stay fresh playing for each other and at times playing together. KB definitely brings an added element of skill to that post position for us. It was good to see her actually being able to get out there. She really hasn’t been able to practice a lot because of her returning from injury.”

How it Happened

Rutgers took an early 4-1 lead thanks to a quick layup from Cornwell and a pair of free throws from Lafayette. Cornwell and Smikle followed up with another pair of buckets from the Charity stripe each to extend the lead, 8-3 at the halfway point of the first.

The Pirates rallied to gain the edge out of the stop though, 14-10, hitting two Threes to force an RU timeout.

It wasn’t long thought before Rutgers got back in front with a three-pointer from Streeter and a layup from Sidibe. Cornwell piled on two more free throws to regain the 17-14 edge.

Before the end of the first 10 minutes though, SHU got to the basket to put the contest within one, 17-16.

The Pirates came out on an 11-0 run in the second to take the 31-19 advantage. Smikle ended the run with a rebound and layup at the 6:22 mark.

Rutgers lightened the deficit, scoring six points while only allowing three from the opposition to put the score within 10 points.

The Scarlet Knights then made a stand on defense, forcing a shot clock violation from SHU at 1:30. Seton Hall did not stay quiet for long however, recording five more points before the end of the first half to take the 44-31 lead into the locker room.

Out of the break, scoring was slow as both teams went until 7:59 without a basket. Seton Hall broke with consecutive baskets to add to its lead, 48-31. Brown had the answer though, with a big three-point play at the 6:52 mark.

SHU went on a 7-0 run through the 4:36 mark until RU found the basket on consecutive possessions to force a Seton Hall timeout and cut its lead, 55-38.

The Scarlet Knights went onto finish off the third on an eight-point spurt, to make the score 55-42.

The Pirates came out hot in the final period, shooting 5-of-7 from the field. RU found their own success from the floor however, cashing in on three consecutive drives to fight back 67-49.

Seton Hall rallied with a pair of Jumpers before Smikle knocked down a big three-pointer.

From there, both teams traded baskets until the end of regulation, as the Pirates took home the 75-57 win.

Knight Notes

Sidibe and Cornwell not only recorded their first double-doubles of the season, but also of their respective careers.

Sidibe has now reached double figures in back-to-back contests after scoring a career-best 16 points in the season opener against Hofstra. It marks the second time in her career she has reached 10+ points in consecutive outings after also accomplishing the feat last season (12p, Oct. 19/11p Oct. 25).

Cornwell and Lafayette have also now reached double figures in consecutive contests for the first time in their careers as they both reached 11 points against Hofstra. Four or more players have reached double-digit scoring in both games so far this campaign as five netted 10+ points in the season opener on Monday.

Lafayette continues to get better off the glass, as she has reset her career rebounding high two games in a row with five boards against Hofstra and seven against Seton Hall.

RU won the battle off the Offensive boards, 17-14. That translated into outscoring SHU in second-chance points, 19-9.

The Scarlet Knights also earned the advantage in both fast break points (14-11) and bench points (20-12).

Next Up

Rutgers has a short turnaround before welcoming NJIT to Jersey Mike’s Arena on Sunday, Nov. 13 for a 2 pm tip.

