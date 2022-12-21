‘Sick bug’: Duke basketball head Coach explains freshman absences

Maybe the Duke basketball team would have beaten the unranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-4, 1-1 ACC) on Tuesday night — rather than an 81-70 loss in the squad’s first game on an opponent’s court — had the No. 14 Blue Devils (10-3, 1-1 ACC) enjoyed the services of five-star freshmen Dereck Lively II and Dariq Whitehead.

Or maybe not.

