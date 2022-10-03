Sichol ’26 leads Women’s golf at Middlebury’s Phinney Classic

Hamilton College’s Peyton Sichol ’26 earned individual medalist honors and the Continentals finished fourth out of 12 teams in Middlebury College’s George Phinney Women’s Golf Classic, which was held at Ralph Myhre Golf Course on Oct. 1 and 2.

Sichol topped the 73-player field with a 36-hole tournament score of 158 after a pair of 79s. All eight of her rounds at Hamilton so far have been below 80. She came into the weekend with a team-best stroke average of 75.83 for 18 holes.

Maddie Hong ’23 tied for fifth place at 161. Hong’s 76 on Saturday was the best round of the tournament. Sofia Weinstein ’24 tied for 30th place at 171 after rounds of 86 and 85. Olivia Strygh ’25 tied for 36th place at 175. Strigh carded an 84 in the opening round.

Alaina McKeen ’24 tied for ninth place with a career-best score of 163 for 36 holes while playing as an individual. McKeen recorded an 82 on Saturday and an 81 on Sunday.

The nationally ranked No. 24 Continentals were tied for first place after the first round with a four-person team total of 325. Hamilton slipped to a 340 for the final round and finished at 665. No. 12 Williams College won the team title at 648 and No. 14 New York University captured second place at 650. No. 9 Amherst College was third at 662 and the 24thth-ranked hosts Landed in fifth place at 668.

Hamilton competes in the NESCAC Championship Qualifier at Cold Spring Country Club in Belchertown, Mass., on Oct. 8 and 9.