Siaki Ika NFL Draft 2023: Scouting report, recruiting profile, prospect ranking, more on Baylor DL

Baylor defensive lineman Siaki Ika has been one of the better players in college football this season, and he figures to be in the conversation to go in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Ika, including his high school and college accolades, Scouting report and NFL prospect outlook.

Note: This profile will be updated as more information becomes available.

Background



Age: 22

22 Year: Junior

Junior Height : 6-4

: 6-4 Weight : 358

: 358 Hometown : Salt Lake City

: Salt Lake City Interesting facts: 2022 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year finalist

Position: Well. 2 DL | Overall: Well. 18

Scouting report

“Ika is an active nose tackle who draws double teams and shows great strength to get off blocks. He gains ground when engaged and will swim upstream when blockers are trying to Wash him out. The LSU transfer has limited pass rush potential and will be role /scheme specific. His burst and general athleticism are average. Ika shows a quick arm over move to shoot gaps.” — CBS Sports NFL Draft Analyst Josh Edwards (Nov. 10)

College Accolades

Honors

2021-22: Two-time first-team All-Big 12

2021: Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year

2019 (LSU): CFP national Champion

Notable statistics

2021-22: 45 QB pressures

2021: Third-highest PFF pass-rush grade among interior defensive lineman (85.7)

College stats

2022 (Baylor) 12 24 2.0 0.0 2 0 2021 (Baylor) 12 24 6.0 3.5 1 0 2020 (LSU) 2 5 1.0 1.0 0 0 2019 (LSU) 11 17 1.5 0.0 0 0

high school: East (Salt Lake City)

Class: 2019

Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.9400)

National: 138 | DL: 13 | Utah: 2

High school accolades: All-USA Utah Defensive Player of the Year, All-American Bowl and Polynesian Bowl selection

Check out Siaki Ika’s full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.