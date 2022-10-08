SI Ranks Duke basketball star among top 10 in NBA

This week, former Duke basketball one-and-done and current Boston Celtics centerpiece Jayson Tatum jumped four spots from last preseason to No. 9 on SI.com’s annual NBA Top 100 Rankings this go-round. Three weeks ago, ESPN released its top 100, and Tatum appeared at No. 7 overall.

Rohan Nadkarni, Chris Herring, and Jeremy Woo compiled SI.com’s list and offered the following summary of Tatum’s prowess:

“When you consider Tatum’s height, wingspan, defensive acumen, shooting stroke and Offensive sophistication at only 24 years old, it’s like he was built in a lab for the modern NBA. Tatum is everything a team could hope for and more in a young wing , and he’s the type of player who should be leading the Celtics deep into the Playoffs for years to come.”

